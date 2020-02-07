The Idaho State women's tennis team lost to Utah State 6-1 on Friday morning in Logan, Utah.
Hristina Cvetkovic earned the lone win for the Bengals at No. 1 singles, beating Gabrielle Dekkers 6-3, 7-5. The Bengals battled hard in the other matches.
Angela Walker dropped a 6-3, 3-6, 10-5 match at No. 5 singles to Sidnee Lavatai. Madison Fenske lost 7-5, 6-3 to Carolina Millan at No. 6 singles.
Megan Poe dropped a 7-6, 6-2 decision at No. 4 singles and Melissa Coburn lost 6-2, 6-3 at No. 3 singles while Alexandra Arkhipov lost 6-4, 6-2.
In doubles, Fenske and Coburn lost 7-6 (9-7) to Annaliese County and Zara Ryan. Poe and Cvetkovic lost 7-6 (7-2) to Sidnee Lavatai and Hannah Jones.
Walker and Arkhipov lost 6-2 to Carolina Millan and Rena Lombera.
Idaho State plays UTEP on Saturday in Logan.