It was December 21, 1974, a Saturday…four days before Christmas.
On the national sports scene Raiders running back Clarence Davis somehow caught a game-winning touchdown pass from Kenny Stabler among “the sea of hands” of three Dolphins defenders with 24 seconds left in the game, eliminating Miami from the playoffs 28-26 in one of the best games in NFL history.
Locally something else of significance took place on that day.
Idaho State unveiled a brand new varsity sport…women’s basketball, as the Bengals played their first “official” game beating Ft. Lewis College 55-42. Sure there was women’s basketball before that on campus, but it was a “club” sport, no scholarships, no regularly scheduled games…it was more of a “catch as catch can” type situation.
With the coming of Title IX in 1972, more doors were opening for women in sports and ISU decided to field a program. That first year was something else though, an up and down season that saw ISU according to the records, which frankly may not be completely accurate, lose six of their first eight games before rallying to win six of their final seven to finish with a winning record at 8-7. ISU wasn’t affiliated with any conference at the time and played teams like Ricks College, Boise State, CSI, Southern Utah, Snow College, Utah State and BYU among others.
They also had co-head coaches, ISU teacher and sports instructor Sandra Noakes and a graduate assistant from the football program named Kevin Gilbride.
If that name sounds familiar to you, it should if you are a football fan. Gilbride would go on to coach in the NFL from 1989 through 2013 winning two Super Bowls as the offensive coordinator of the New York Giants and Eli Manning’s personal guru. He also was the Chargers head coach in 1997 and 1998. He’ll become the first head coach of the New York Guardians of the XFL which will start play later this year.
Gilbride was back on campus in September 2018 as part of the women’s basketball alumni weekend and had stories to tell of that first season.
“We started the year off slow,” he told me in a phone conversation, “And I had to let the girls know in no uncertain terms how they weren’t performing or playing as well as they should be. There were some tears in that locker room when I was done, but they got the message and really started dedicating themselves to practices and taking things seriously. That’s when we started to play a lot better.”
According to the box score of that first game, found in the ISU sports information office, it was indicative of the style of the game at that time, run and gun, with a ton of turnovers and missed shots. After all women’s basketball was just coming on to the stage and the skills needed to play the game at a high level were still developing.
Rhonda Bulcher of the Bengals pulled down 21 rebounds, still one of the highest single game totals in program history. Karen Tharp who came back for that alumni weekend in 2018 scored 15 points with Laura Hanson adding 11. ISU took 93 shots in the game, forced 31 turnovers and turned it over themselves 34 times!
Like we said it was wild and wooly.
That spring after the season ended Gilbride told me another story about what happened to him after he got a phone call from then ISU athletic director “Dubby” Holt.
“I wasn’t going to go to the spring athletic banquet because I had finals that I had to study for and when Coach Holt called me I told him that. Coach though basically told me that I better show up and when he said that you didn’t have much of a choice!”
“So at the banquet I was given a plaque, which I still have, naming me the Idaho State “Coach of the Year” for all varsity sports. For somebody who was just getting into coaching that was a great honor.”
45 years have passed and in that time ISU has produced some of the most memorable women’s basketball players in the Mountain West and Big Sky Conferences. Natalie Doma, perhaps the greatest women’s player ever in the Big Sky, Andrea Lightfoot, Mandi Carver, Lindsey Reed, Grace Kenyon, Ashley Toner, Ash Vella, Alison Verona, Charly Bond and Chelsea Pickering just to name a few wore the school colors.
The Bengals have made the NCAA tournament three times under three different head coaches since the start of the new century and have made the WNIT tournament five more times in the same span. For 16 straight years they’ve made the Big Sky post season tournament, second longest active streak in the league. That’s a lot to be proud of.
So Happy 45th Birthday Idaho State Women’s basketball with many more great seasons and great players still to come!