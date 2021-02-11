As time expired, Dora Goles, coming out of a scramble with the ball, slammed her last dribble down to the hardwood at Idaho's Memorial Gym.
It was an exclamation point on a 63-58 win that cemented Idaho State as the top team in the Big Sky Conference, but more than that, it was an exhalation and an exorcism for the Bengals, who must have spent the entire offseason wondering if they'd ever beat their in-state rivals.
"A lot of people might have looked at this game as, Idaho State has something to lose. They're the ones that are undefeated in conference, and maybe the pressure's on them," ISU head coach Seton Sobolewski said. "But we were not thinking like that at all. We were thinking about how we got beat three times last year."
Let's review the history.
In the first game of conference play a year ago, the Bengals went to Idaho, coming away with a 62-56 loss.
In the final game of conference play, they blew a first-half lead to the Vandals in a 61-50 defeat.
And in the semifinals of the conference tournament in Boise, they let Idaho stretch a narrow lead into a blowout win with a 22-8 fourth quarter in a 66-51, season-ending loss.
So even though ISU's last win over the Vandals was not even two years ago (March 9, 2019), there was plenty of import packed into their matchup Thursday, and plenty of emotion to go around after one of the Bengals' closest wins of the season.
"It feels good," Goles said. "It feels good to finally win. They're a great team and we have a lot of respect for them, but it just feels great to finally beat them. ... It was a great team win, I'm super happy, super proud."
Heightening the stakes was the fact that, in running out to a program-record 10-0 start in conference play, ISU hadn't actually faced much resistance. Before Thursday, the only wins the Bengals could claim over a team in the top half of the Big Sky was their sweep over sixth-place Northern Colorado, which came when the Bears were missing nearly half their rotation due to injuries and COVID protocols.
Idaho, at 10-2 in the conference and on a five-game winning streak, certainly presented a different challenge.
The Vandals pushed their lead up to double digits in the second quarter before Idaho State tied it at halftime, 29-29. Neither team had more than a whisker's advantage in the second half, with the biggest lead coming when Idaho State went up by six before Idaho immediately answered with three-straight 3-pointers.
Idaho's last lead came on a Beyonce Bea jumper with a minute, 37 seconds left, but Diaba Konate forced her way to the basket for ISU and scored a tough layup. Konate stole a pass on the ensuing Idaho possession and Goles, who'd been forced into midrange jumpers and floaters all night by Idaho's defense rather than her preferred 3-pointers, came off a curl at the free-throw line and swished the jumper for a three-point lead.
"I'm happy with the midrange they were giving me, the shots just weren't falling," said Goles, who scored 14 points on 6 of 14 shooting while missing her only 3-point attempt. "So I'm just happy that the last one fell in for me, and that's what matters."
After an Idaho miss, two free throws by Estefania Ors provided the final margin.
Konate had one of the wilder stat lines of the season — 13 points, seven rebounds, five assists and eight turnovers — and also held Idaho's all-conference point guard Gina Marxen to six points on 2 of 12 shooting.
Ors had 11 points, Delaney Moore 10, and Ellie Smith anchored the defense with five blocks.
"We needed the extras in this game to have a chance to win," Sobolewski said. "That's, do you take a charge, do you block a shot, do you beat them to a 50-50 ball? To beat a really good team like that, you have to have the extras."
The two teams play again Saturday at 1 p.m. MST.
IDAHO STATE 63, IDAHO 58
Idaho State 11 18 18 16 — 63
Idaho 16 13 15 14 — 58
Idaho State — Goles 14, Konate 13, Ors 11, Moore 10, Oltrogge 7, Bourne 6, Smith 2.
Idaho — Harrington 22, Bea 12, Gandy 8, Marxen 6, Klinker 6, Kirby 2, Christopher 2.