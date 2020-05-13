Idaho State head volleyball coach Sammi Stuart has announced the additions of Sean Garvin and Celestial Miller to the 2020 recruiting class.
Sean Garvin
Garvin, a 5-foot-9 setter from Coulee Dam, Washington, will transfer to Idaho State after competing at the College of Southern Idaho for two years. During her time as a Golden Eagle, her team won the NJCAA Division 1 national championship in 2018.
“Sean will add some much-needed depth and experience to our setting position,” Stuart said. “We are excited to see what she can do in our gym.”
Before her collegiate career, Garvin attended Lake Roosevelt High School, where she earned Central Washington 2B North All-League honors all four years on her varsity volleyball team. Her senior year, she was named MVP. She also competed in varsity softball in high school, earning CW2B North All-League second-team honors her freshman through junior years.
“I chose Idaho State because they have a great program that I am excited to be a part of,” Garvin said. “Belonging to the Big Sky Conference, a very competitive conference, will give me the opportunity to compete at the Division I level. ISU also keeps me closer to home so that my family is able to visit and continue to watch and support me on and off the court. The university offers a great criminology program, in which I hope to earn a degree in.”
Celestial Miller
Miller, a 5-foot-10 outside hitter, will come to Pocatello from her hometown of Chandler, Arizona, after graduating from Desert Vista High School this spring.
“We are very fortunate to have found Celestial as late as we did,” Stuart said. “We are excited to get her in the gym and coach her up.”
Miller competed on her varsity high school team for three years, earning academic honorable mention in 2019.
“I chose Idaho State for the academic and athletic opportunities,” Miller said. “The communications program possesses a beneficial backbone for me to pursue a job within the media workplace. As far as ISU’s athletic aspirations and habits, they fit my criteria in what I wanted in a college. The university also drew my interest as it is a true college town, an experience I look to enjoy. Although I didn’t visit the campus, I have immense trust for coach Stuart and coach Berrett that they will guide me in being the best player and person I can be. I am very excited to be a Bengal and contribute to the women’s volleyball program.”