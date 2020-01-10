Idaho State track and field started the 2020 indoor season with a podium sweep in the women's pentathlon on Friday, Day 1 of the Snake River Open at Holt Arena.
Pentathlon
Hitting the track for the Bengals in the pentathlon were veteran returners Ashley VanVleet-Sturgis and Brianna VanVleet. They were joined by newcomers Kyndal Martin and Sarah Wilensky.
The day opened with the running of the women's 60-meter hurdles. VanVleet finished first in the event running a time of 9.05 seconds. She was followed by Martin who ran the first of her five new personal-bests with a time of 9.29, and VanVleet-Sturgis came in third with a time of 9.48. Wilensky also recorded a personal-best time of 11.16.
In the second event of the day, VanVleet-Sturgis won the high jump with a height of 1.71 meters (5 feet, 7.25 inches). VanVleet came in second with a height of 1.62 meters (5 feet, 3.75 inches). Martin and Wilensky both recorded personal bests with heights of 1.38 meters (4 feet, 6.25 inches) and 1.50 meters (4 feet, 11 inches), respectively.
VanVleet-Sturgis and VanVleet finished first and second, respectively, in the shot put, the long jump and the 800 meters.
The Bengals swept the podium with VanVleet-Sturgis finishing first, scoring 3669 points. VanVleet came in second with a score of 3496, and Martin followed in third with a personal-best score of 2698. Wilensky rounded out the Bengals, finishing fifth with a personal-best score of 2308.
Heptathlon
ISU had two competitors in the men's heptathlon: Bengal veteran Cory Mullanix and newcomer Chase Gardom.
Gardom leads the pack with a score of 2728 and Mullanix is right on his heels with a score of 2683.
In the first event of the day, Mullanix won the 60-meter dash in 6.94 seconds. Gardom finished fifth with a time of 7.43.
Gardom came back and finished first in the long jump with a mark of 6.70 meters (21 feet, 11.75 inches), while Mullanix came in third with a jump of 6.06 meters (19 feet, 10.75 inches).
In the final event of day, Gardom outjumped the competition and won the high jump with a mark of 1.94 meters (6 feet, 4.25 inches).
The heptathlon concludes Saturday with the 60-meter hurdles, the pole vault and the 1,000 meters. Events begin at 9 a.m.
Men's pole vault
ISU transfer Tyler Valenzuela highlighted the Bengals in the pole vaults, finishing fourth after vaulting a personal-best 4.75 meters (15 feet, 7 inches).
He was followed by Harlan Benedict, who had his first return to competition since last year's Big Sky Conference championships. Benedict finished seventh with a vault of 4.45 meters (14 feet, 7.25 inches).
Day 2
Day 2 of competition begins at 9 a.m. Saturday with the conclusion of the men's heptathlon and the start of the long jump competition.
The meet will be broadcast on WatchBigSky.com and live results of the meet can be found here.
Competing teams at the 14-team meet include Southern Utah, Utah State, Utah Valley and Weber State.