The Idaho State track and field teams return to Holt Arena on Friday for the second-annual Stacy Dragila Open.
The meet is also an alumni weekend for past Idaho State track and field alumni to return to Holt and support the Bengals. Track and field alumni will receive free admission to the meet as well as free food during the event.
The meet will feature schools from across the area, including Montana, Montana State, Weber State, Montana Western, Carroll College, Westminster, and Providence (Montana).
The meet begins at 3 p.m. with three of the field events: the men’s pole vault, the long jump and the weight throw.
After a playing of the national anthem at 4:10 p.m. the track events will get underway with the running of the 60-meter hurdle preliminaries.
Snake River Open flashback
The 2020 Snake River Open on Jan. 10-11 saw a record-breaking performance in the men’s long jump. ISU jumper Treyshon Malone broke his own school record on his first attempt, jumping 7.82 meters (25 feet, 8 inches). This mark ranks him fifth in the NCAA currently and fourth all-time in the Big Sky Conference. Seth Jarus also had a strong jump, recording a mark of 7.41 meters (24 feet, 3.75 inches), which was an Idaho state personal best and placed him at No. 4 all-time in the ISU record book.
The Bengal men took the first four spots in the 400 meters, led by ISU freshman Cal Duke’s personal-record run of 49.54 seconds.
On the women’s side, Idaho State started the meet by sweeping the women’s pentathlon. Ashley VanVleet-Sturgis, Brianna VanVleet and Kyndal Martin took first through third, respectively.
Big Sky performance list
Idaho State currently holds 39 top-10 marks in the Big Sky Conference. After his performance at the Snake River Open, Treyshon Malone leads the Bengals with three No. 3 spots, in the 60 meters, 200 meters and long jump.