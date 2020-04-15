The Boise State men's tennis program announced the addition of transfer Lukas Ridemar from Idaho State.
Ridemar is junior-to-be from Hollviken, Sweden, who played the last two seasons at ISU. He played No. 1 singles and doubles this past year, going 7-4 in both during the team dual season and 12-6 overall in singles and 13-5 in doubles on the year. This past fall, he reached the ITA Mountain Region quarterfinals in doubles. As a freshman, Ridemar went 8-11 in singles and 8-6 in doubles during the team dual season in the spring.