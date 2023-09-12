Sydney Morris

Idaho State junior Sydney Morris won the Black Draw singles title in the ISU invitational tournament over the weekend.

 Idaho State University photo

The Idaho State women’s tennis team kicked off its fall season in grand style over the weekend, claiming the top two singles titles in a tournament featuring Boise State, Montana, Montana and Utah Tech.

The ISU Invitational, played at Capell Park in Chubbuck, featured two different singles draws — the Black and the Orange draws. In the Black Draw, Bengal Sydney Morris, a junior from Carmel, Indiana, tore through the field, going 4-0 and not losing a set on her way to the championship, where she downed her Boise State opponent 6-2, 6-3. Along the way, Morris beat Bengal teammate Stefanya Shalakhova in the semifinals, 6-2, 6-2.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.