The Idaho State softball team was outscored 21-3 in two five-inning losses Saturday, losing 12-3 to Saint Mary's and 8-0 to Santa Clara in Sacramento, California.
"It was a rough day and we just kind of let the wheels fall off," ISU coach Cristal Brown said. "Time to learn, regroup and get back to work tomorrow."
The Bengals trailed Saint Mary's 12-0 before scoring three runs in the fifth. Saint Mary's scored two unearned runs on three ISU errors and drew seven walks.
Against Santa Clara, ISU didn't get its first hit until the top of the fifth inning, when Jayden DeMoss' one-out single broke up a no-hitter. The Bengals were out-hit 19-4 on the day. Mailee Newman (0-1) and Kelsea Sweeney (1-1) took the losses in the circle.
ISU (1-2) concludes play in northern California on Sunday against Cal Baptist and UC Davis.