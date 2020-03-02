Idaho State could finally exhale with 1 minute, 48 seconds to go in the game.
Tarik Cool’s alley-oop lob and Malik Porter’s two-handed finish through traffic gave the Bengals a late 78-64 lead and a long-awaited exclamation point, as ISU beat Weber State 78-70 on Monday in Ogden, Utah, to snap a 12-game losing streak.
“That was a good feeling, happy for our guys,” ISU head coach Ryan Looney said in a postgame radio interview. “We haven’t experienced a whole lot of success recently, so to come down here to Weber in a big game, a great environment against a team that’s been playing really well. ... I thought that’s the best we’ve played from start to finish since Nov. 7 (in an 89-79 win at Air Force).”
Idaho State (7-20, 4-14 Big Sky Conference) never trailed and the score was only tied twice — at 0-0 and 2-2. The Bengals’ lead grew to 14 points four different times, including twice late in the second half after the Wildcats (11-18, 7-11 Big Sky) nearly erased ISU’s lead.
Porter, Cool, Austin Smellie and Jared Stutzman all scored in double figures as ISU shot 50% from the floor.
The win was ISU’s first since Jan. 11 and ended a losing streak that started Jan. 16 against the same Weber State squad in overtime at Reed Gym.
“It feels great. I’m just happy for our guys,” Looney said. “(We’ve) faced so much adversity over the course of the entire year in a number of different ways, and just for our guys to stay the course, couldn’t be more proud of them.”
ISU had one of its best offensive starts of the season, scoring 48 points on 60.7% shooting in the first half. Porter, Smellie, Cool and Chidi Udengwu went right at Weber’s interior defense, helping the Bengals make 14 of 21 2-point field goals and draw seven fouls, leading to a 9-of-10 clip from the free-throw line.
Idaho State went on first-half runs of 9-0, 7-0 and 5-0 to take a 46-37 lead into halftime.
The 46 first-half points are ISU’s most against a Division I opponent this season.
But Weber State came out of the break with renewed energy and cut ISU’s lead to two points with a 7-0 run.
After an ISU timeout, the teams traded baskets to keep the margin at two. ISU then scored 11-straight points — five from Cool and two each from Porter, Stutzman and Smellie — to go back up 13, 59-46.
The lead mostly stayed at double digits the rest of the way, dipping to eight or nine points a few times down the stretch.
“We called timeout and basically just tried to settle everyone down,” Looney said of halting Weber State’s early-second-half spurt. “I think the exact words were, ‘They made their run.’ Everyone needed to relax at that point. Regardless if they cut into our lead, we still had the lead, and I thought our guys did a really good job responding and going on an 11-0 run.”
ISU’s field-goal shooting dropped to 40% in the second half, but offensive rebounds kept possessions alive and the Bengals capitalized with second-chance points.
ISU pulled down 10 of its 11 O-boards in the second, including four on one possession that ended with a Jaxon Edelmayer 3-pointer.
Idaho State won the rebounding margin 33-27 and scored 15 second-chance points.
The Bengals also finished 15 of 17 from the free-throw line and committed eight turnovers — their second-fewest this season.
“I tell our team that if we can be plus with our rebound margin and we can turn it over 12 times or less in the game, we’re going to give ourselves a great chance to win,” Looney said.
Porter led ISU with 21 points on 9-of-12 shooting, plus seven rebounds, off the bench. Cool added 15 points, Smellie had 14 and Stutzman added 10 by going 7 of 8 at the charity stripe.
Cody John led Weber State with 23 points and six rebounds. Jerrick Harding, the Big Sky’s leading scorer at over 22 points per game, had 18, but only three after halftime.
Up next:
Idaho State plays Thursday at conference-leading Eastern Washington.
IDAHO STATE 78, WEBER STATE 70
ISU 46 32 — 78
WSU 37 33 — 70
ISU — Smellie 14, Cool 15, Udengwu 9, Maker 2, Stutzman 10, Porter 21, Rushin 2, Edelmayer 5.
WSU — Davis 10, John 23, Harding 18, Fuller 10, Cunningham 7, Morris 2.