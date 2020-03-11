BOISE — A season in which they were tried and tested likely came to an end for the Idaho State Bengals in the semifinals of the Big Sky Conference tournament Wednesday, as they fell to a composed Idaho team in a 66-51 loss at CenturyLink Arena in Boise.
For a young team that lost two starters to injury over the course of the season, making it that far could be viewed as a success.
For the players sitting on the podium post-game, it was anything but.
"I don't even know what to say right now," an emotional Callie Bourne said. "We just all cared for each other so much, we love each other so much. We gave it our all tonight, so then it just hurts a bit more when we give it our all and we don't get the win."
Idaho, up big early, held off every ISU comeback attempt during a tight, tense third quarter — usually by grabbing an offensive rebound or getting to the foul line — then extended its lead midway through the fourth as Idaho State, challenged for depth throughout the season, finally gave up the fight and faded away.
The Bengals (18-13) finished the season starting a junior, three sophomores and a redshirt freshman after their lone senior, Estefania Ors, suffered a season-ending knee injury in December.
Her replacement, freshman Tomekia Whitman, went down with a foot injury in late January, but the Bengals closed the regular season by winning nine of 11 games to clinch the No. 3 seed, then beat Southern Utah on Tuesday to set up a third meeting with No. 2 Idaho.
"This is one of the groups of players that we've had that surprised me the most in the 12 years I've been at Idaho State," ISU head coach Seton Sobolewski said. "They were big-time overachievers. ... To see their growth and their determination and how they've stepped it up and found a way to win, there's no way I thought we would win 18 games this year."
The Vandals (22-9) swept ISU in the regular season and looked like they were on their way to easily making it three straight, going up 18-11 at the end of the first quarter and 28-15 early in the second.
That lead, Idaho's second 13-point advantage of the quarter, looked like it could have ended things right there, but instead Idaho State scored 13 straight points, holding Idaho scoreless for 6:16.
Diaba Konate's jumper with 1:10 left in the quarter knotted the score at 28, and despite Idaho making two free throws in the final minute to take a two-point lead into halftime, the Bengals were right back in it.
"We got a lot of stops," Sobolewski said. "We did a great job defensively. ... It started with really good defense, and then we started hitting some shots."
That led to a dramatic, well-played third quarter as both teams' offenses started to open up a bit.
Idaho opened the period with a 7-2 run, but ISU responded with a 4-0 spurt to close to 37-34.
The Vandals tried to run away again, scoring the next five points, but Idaho State then closed the quarter on a 9-2 run, with a Konate 3 ending the period and bringing the Bengals to within 44-43.
A classic fourth quarter would have been perfectly fitting with the tone of the game, but instead Idaho made the last 10 minutes an anticlimax, scoring the first six points of the period.
The teams traded baskets and Idaho State got as close as 52-46 when Bourne made 1 of 2 free throws with 7:12 to go, but Idaho's Hailey Christopher and Allison Kirby made back-to-back 3-pointers to kick off a 10-0 run for the Vandals.
By the time ISU scored again, when a Bourne 3-pointer with 1:19 left snapped a scoreless run of 5:53, the Bengals were down by 16 and the game was over.
"It was a lot of silly little mistakes," Sobolewski said. "A few too many turnovers. We got some good looks and just didn't make them. Idaho does a great job defensively. ... They do a great job of taking away anything really close to the basket."
Idaho, as it did in both prior matchups this season, enjoyed an advantage inside, with 11 offensive rebounds to ISU's six and several more potential offensive rebounds tipped off Bengal fingers and out of bounds, leading to more possessions for the Vandals.
Unlike the regular-season finale matchup between the two a week ago, when ISU forced 18 turnovers to somewhat negate Idaho's rebounding advantage, the Vandals took care of the ball, with just five giveaways to Idaho State's 15.
That led to the Vandals taking 15 more shots, making it tough for ISU to match them even though the Bengals shot a slightly higher percentage, 39.2% to 37.9%.
Konate and Dora Goles scored 12 points apiece for Idaho State, with Bourne adding nine and eight rebounds.
Notes: Idaho State could still accept a bid to a lower-tier postseason tournament, meaning the Bengals' season is not technically over. ISU played in the women's NIT last year, losing its first-round game to Arizona.
IDAHO 66, IDAHO STATE 51
Idaho State 11 17 15 8 — 51
Idaho 18 12 14 22 — 66
Idaho State — Barrientos 2, Goles 12, Bourne 9, Smith 6, Konate 12, Vicente 2, Moore 6, Oltrogge 2.
Idaho — Christopher 7, Kirby 9, Marxen 11, L. Klinker 13, N. Klinker 7, Bea 7, Hadden 12.