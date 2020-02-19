Idaho State sophomore Patrik Trhac posted a 3-1 mark on the road last week in Colorado to garner his first Big Sky Conference Men's Tennis Player of the Week accolade, announced Wednesday.
Trhac went 2-0 at No. 3 singles against Northern Colorado and Air Force, helping the Bengals to their first conference win of the season.
The San Diego native opened the week with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Northern Colorado's Adolfo Arroyo in ISU's 5-2 victory over the Bears. His lone setback of the week came in doubles play with partner Gary Rendek at No. 2.
Against a 6-2 Air Force squad, Trhac earned a 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 win over Jordan Azuma while posting a 6-2 doubles win on court two.
Trhac is now 6-1 in singles on the year and 4-3 in doubles play.