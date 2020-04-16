Editor's note: The following is a Q&A with Idaho State University Athletic Director Pauline Thiros
Q: How are ISU's coaches and student-athletes coping with and reacting to the NCAA's decision to offer extended eligibility to spring sports athletes?
(Editor's note: you can read more about the NCAA's decision and its potential financial impacts here)
A: It has been very well-received, and I believe it was the right thing to do. It is good to see something so important to our student-athletes, something they have worked so hard for and lost, recovered. Anytime you can positively impact the student-athlete experience, you welcome that. But it presents challenges, and right now we are working hard to determine what we can financially and responsibly accomplish. It is good news in the midst of so much disappointment, but it complicates an already unprecedented fiscal challenge in collegiate athletics. We will need help making this happen, but we are committed to finding the dollars to restore as many of these opportunities as possible.
Q: Because of the widespread financial burdens created by the coronavirus pandemic, the University of Wisconsin has decided not to fund scholarships for any returning spring sports seniors and the University of Cincinnati discontinued its men's soccer program. Do you anticipate more decisions like these to be made across Division I athletics, and is ISU in danger of acting in a similar vein?
A: I certainly anticipate more decisions like these to be made across Division I athletics. There is evidence of them daily in the D1 Ticker. As for Idaho State, we obviously must consider the financial implications, but those are weighed with the well-being and experience of our students and programs. We are not considering denying all returning sports seniors a scholarship. We are taking the opportunities case by case and determining the priorities, then we will extend opportunities as far as resources can go.
The NCAA requires that Division I institutions have at least six men’s sports and eight women’s sports, and Idaho State has six and nine, respectively. The NCAA may provide relief from these limits for a temporary period, however, we have modeled a number of potential future budgets depending upon how severe the situation becomes over time, and at this time none of them include cutting a sport.
Q: How many spring sports seniors did ISU elect to bring back on scholarship?
A: We are still making those decisions, but we project bringing back six to eight.
(Editor's note: ISU lists 26 seniors and graduate students across its spring sports rosters)
Q: Were those numbers capped at all, or did coaches have the freedom to bring back as many seniors as they wanted?
A: We did not implement a cap. We worked together with coaches to discuss each case, understand the wishes of the senior, the needs of the team and the available resources. After weighing these factors, our goal is to bring back about eight spring sport seniors.
Q: If they were capped, was that decision prompted by the costs associated with funding extra scholarships, ISU's mission to improve Title IX equality within its athletic programs, neither, or both?
A: They were not capped. The decision was made based on the pragmatic needs of the seniors, and upon what would be best for the future of the particular team. Coaches made initial recommendations, which were then reviewed by the sports administrators, myself, and our fiscal officer. Because this is a temporary increase in numbers, and they are occurring more abundantly in women’s sports, Title IX was not a consideration.
Q: Strong fundraising will surely be key to enduring the current financial climate. How do you expect ISU's athletic fundraising to play out, given the strain on today's economy?
A: Strong fundraising is key to success in any climate, and we just experienced an exceptional fundraising year. This support, much of which is available for use, will ease the impact to our department in the coming year. Right now, we are doing our best to demonstrate to donors how we are utilizing their investment to enhance the student-athlete experience, so that when they are able to extend support again, they will be confident in the ways it has made a difference in our programs.
Charitable giving is prone to slow down in a recession, however, we are finding that our loyal base is more interested in ways to help than ever. People want to make a difference when they give, and right now, every gift makes a tremendous impact. Further, we are receiving a high volume of calls from individuals ready to commit their Bengal Athletic Boosters gift so they can secure their premium tickets for the fall. People are enthusiastic and hopeful about the return to play, and while the economy is bad for fundraising, this enthusiasm has the opposite effect.
Q: In April 2019, the Idaho State Board of Education approved a one-time spending cap extension of $125,000 for ISU to correct its self-reported Title IX issues. Is ISU applying for similar assistance this year?
A: The investment by ISU addressed immediate needs while we developed other revenue streams to sustain those needs into the future. The students voted to increase funding, the State Board increased the cap, we reallocated budget resources, and were very fortunate to identify a number of charitable individuals and organizations who invested in the continued effort.
(Editor's note: to combat its Title IX shortcomings, ISU has imposed roster limits on its football (100) and men's basketball (17) teams. It has also invested in enhancing the student-athlete experience for female student-athletes by breaking ground on the Davis Field renovation project, moving the men's basketball team out of Holt Arena to create more indoor practice availability for its soccer, softball and track and field teams; and improving gear, training and travel, among other things. ISU also received a $40,000 gift from a private donor that was used to purchase two retractable batting cages, allowing batting practice in Holt Arena)
Q: Is ISU any closer to adding a women's sports team?
(Editor's note: In April 2019, ISU said it would consider adding a women's sports team to significantly add opportunities for its female student-athletes, thereby improving equality and its Title IX compliance)
A: We have made progress on this effort, but are not at a point to do this right now. We have been clear in that our focus is to improve the current opportunities and experiences across sports. Upon our initial investigation, we found the parity and equity of experiences to be lacking. Adding a sport before addressing these inequities would only exacerbate the problem. We have made tremendous strides, strides felt in a meaningful way by our students, toward parity across sports - in the way they travel, train, fuel - and in their equipment, facilities and schedules. Further, we will continue to come closer to compliance with proportionality through roster management. Once we get these areas addressed, we will begin the several-year process of developing a sustainable way to add a team.
Q: How is the Davis Field renovation project going?
A: The project is on schedule, and a great source of pride and encouragement across campus. Seeing such tremendous evidence of progress, even as the world seems to have stopped turning, gives everyone hope. Davis Field, as it somehow has always been, is a great beacon right now. We did not falter in our commitment to find a path to completion, and as a result the project is going forward in a favorable cost environment, and is progressing very quickly. Weather in the fall will be a major determining factor in the finished work, but we expect to complete the venue by Thanksgiving.
(Editor's note: a live stream of Davis Field's construction is available here)