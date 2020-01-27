Idaho State pole vaulter Brooke Anger was named the Big Sky Conference women's field athlete of the week, announced Monday.
Anger's recognition comes after her performance at the Montana State Dual Invitational on Friday afternoon, when she achieved a personal-best vault of 3.91 meters (12 feet, 10 inches), to secure her third win in three weeks. The mark also moves Anger into a tie for fifth all-time in the ISU record book.
This weekend the Bengals head to Seattle for the UW Invitational hosted by the University of Washington.