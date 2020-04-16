The Idaho State men's basketball program on Wednesday announced the additions of Gedeon Buzangu and Liam Churchill Sorensen to the class-of-2020 signing contingent.
The pair joins Noble Cooper, Zachary Visentin, Briggs Ranstrom, Kyle Karstetter and Emmit Taylor III, who signed with ISU in November.
The team is expected to announce one more signing later this week.
Sorensen is a 6-foot-4, 195-pound guard from Get Better Academy in Prague. He competed for the Danish Under 18 National Team, averaging 22.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game in the U-18 Nordic Championships. He was also named to the U-18 Nordic Championship All-Tournament Team.
"Liam is a great fit for our program," ISU head coach Ryan Looney said. "He is a big, physical guard that can play a couple positions. Liam is a very skilled player. He can really handle the ball and shoot. Our returning players are going to love playing with him."
Buzangu is a 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward from Miles Community College in Miles City, Montana. He averaged 14.3 points and 10.0 rebounds, while shooting 52.1% from the field and 40.0% from the 3-point line to earn all-Region XIII honors.
"Gedeon is a great addition to our program," Looney said. "He is a great player and has an infectious personality. Bengal fans will love him. Gedeon adds great size and interior scoring to our group."
ISU is also expected to add two walk-ons: James Carlson and Tommy Ball.
Carlson is a 6-foot-9 forward from Coeur d'Alene who played the last two seasons at North Idaho College. This past season, he averaged 10.2 points and 4.7 rebounds per game while shooting 50.2% from the field.
Ball is a 5-foot-11 guard from Oak Ridge High School in El Dorado Hills, California. He averaged 14.7 points, 3.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game as a senior.