The Idaho State men's basketball team again added to its 2020 recruiting class, announcing the addition of Austin Cook on Monday.
Cook is a 6-foot-4 guard from Damien High School in La Verne, California, who comes to Pocatello after making a school-record 302 3-pointers in high school.
"We are excited about the addition of Austin Cook to our program," ISU head coach Ryan Looney said. "He is someone I have known for a long time now. Our staff thought it was important to add perimeter shooting in this class. Austin made 302 3-point shots in his high school career. Our team got better today."
Cook also scored 1,471 points at Damien. As a senior, he earned first-team all-Baseline League and was named first-team all-area by multiple newspapers. Cook averaged 16.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and four assists per game as a senior, according to an ISU news release.
Cook also had offers from Air Force, Loyola Marymount and Southern Utah, according to verbalcommits.com.
Cook joins a large recruiting class that includes the following players:
Gedeon Buzangu, Noble Cooper, Robert Ford III, Kyle Karstetter, Liam Churchill Sorensen, Emmit Taylor III, Zachary Visentin and Briggs Ranstrom. Ranstrom will join ISU in 2022 after returning from a church mission.
BENGALS TO ADD 7-FOOT WALK-ON
Conner Turner, a 7-foot-1, 220-pound senior at West Valley High School in Yakima, Washington, announced his commitment to Idaho State on April 19. He will join ISU as a walk-on.
Turner was named the Columbia Basin Big Nine Conference Defensive Player of the Year and earned 4A all-state honors from the Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association. He's one of three walk-ons ISU is adding next season, along with Tommy Ball and James Carlson.
EDELMAYER, WAHLEN LEAVE PROGRAM
Two ISU players recently announced that they're not returning to the program next season. There have now been 11 offseason departures, including seven players who still have eligibility.
Guard Houston Wahlen is leaving the team to focus on academic pursuits, he told the Journal. The Aberdeen native spent four seasons at ISU as a walk-on, scoring 11 points in 13 games. He has one remaining year of eligibility.
Guard Jaxon Edelmayer is in the transfer portal, reported April 28 by verbalcommits.com. The Rexburg native appeared in 29 games, averaging 9.4 minutes, as a backup point guard this past season -- his only one at Idaho State. The sophomore joined ISU after spending his freshman season at the College of Southern Idaho. He has three remaining years of eligibility.
Other players who have left the program this offseason include:
Nico Aguirre, Landon Bowman, Balint Mocsan, Coreyoun Rushin and Lyle Sutton. Mocsan signed with Weber State, and Sutton is headed to Division II Cal State San Marcos.