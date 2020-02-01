The Idaho State men's tennis team opened its home season with a sweep of Lewis-Clark State, 7-0, on Saturday at Reed Gym.
"The guys came out and played really well," Idaho State interim head coach Mark Rodel said. "You never know what to expect when you play a team like Lewis-Clark. They often send a good team. We didn't know what to expect. We came out prepared just like we would normally and it is just a matter of executing as best you can and stay the course."
The Bengals were solid all morning as Lukas Ridemar and Fynn Lohse won their doubles match 6-2 over Luca Menezes and Vannasak Chheang. ISU's Patrik Trhac and Gary Rendek beat William Bruchard and Marcus Gavelin, 6-1.
With the doubles point already secure, ISU's Kyler Hartman and Yohann Prinsen were ahead before the match was called.
In singles play, Ridemar earned a 6-0, 6-1 win over Larry Magalasin, while Lohse beat Bruchard 6-0, 6-3. At No. 3 singles, Trhac took down Luca Meneze 6-1, 6-2, and Rendek earned a 6-3, 6-3 win over Gunnar Harlan.
Prinsen beat Marcus Gavelin 6-3, 6-1, while Hartman earned a 6-3, 6-0 win over Han-Rong Yue.
The Bengals host Colorado Mesa at 12:30 p.m. Sunday in Reed Gym.
WOMEN'S TEAM STAYS CONSISTENT IN SWEEP OF LEWIS-CLARK
The Idaho State women's tennis team opened its 2020 home season in impressive fashion, sweeping Lewis-Clark State 7-0 on Friday evening in Reed Gym.
"I felt like they played pretty solid today," Idaho State coach Gretchen Maloney said. "I think a few of our girls were a little nervous because it was their first home match. Overall, we played well and really consistent."
In doubles play, ISU's Hristina Cvetkovic and Megan Poe beat Begona Andres and Laura Diaz 6-1. Melissa Coburn and Madison Fenske beat Kyle Collier and Alexis Maison 6-4, and Viktoria Pavlovets and Adriene Pavek beat Lizzy Bremer and Sophie Uhlenkott 6-1.
In singles play, Cvetkovic earned a 6-2, 6-1 win over Diaz in No. 1 singles. Coburn and Andres 6-2, 6-0 and Poe beat Laura Rosselli 6-2, 6-2.
Angela Walker earned a 6-1, 6-0 win over Alexis Maison. Adriene Pavek beat Sophie Uhlenkott 6-2, 6-0 and Pavlovets earned a 6-3, 7-5 win over Kyla Collier.
"I liked the depth," Maloney said. "We were hitting the ball deep and consistently. It was putting a lot of pressure on them."
Idaho State hosts Colorado Mesa on Sunday at 9 a.m. in Reed Gym.