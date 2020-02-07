The Idaho State men's tennis team lost 4-0 to the University of Utah on Friday in Salt Lake City.
ISU's Patrik Trhac and Gary Rendek won the doubles match 6-4 while Lukas Ridemar and Fynn Lohse lost to Randy Cory and Russell Benkaim 6-4. Utah's Azat Hankuliyev and Slava Shainyan beat Kyler Hartman and Yohann Prinsen 6-4.
In singles play, Ridemar lost 6-3, 6-0 to Franco Capalbo. Lohse lost 6-1, 6-2 to Benkaim and Hartman lost to Wally Thayne 6-0, 6-2.
Matches with Trhac, Rendek and Prinsen went unfinished as the match was already decided.
Idaho State begins Big Sky Conference play on Saturday at Weber State.