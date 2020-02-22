POCATELLO — It didn't matter what Idaho State did. Northern Colorado kept scoring.
The Bears scored in the post, from the outside, against ISU's man-to-man defense, zone sets and presses, shooting 62.5% from the field and beating the Bengals 85-72 on Saturday at Reed Gym.
It was loss No. 11 in a row for the Bengals (6-19, 3-13 Big Sky Conference) and win No. 4 in a row for the Bears (19-8, 12-4 Big Sky).
"Credit to them," ISU coach Ryan Looney said. "Just a really good combination of players. I really like their roster. They've got a ton of guys who can shoot it and two big, athletic big men."
UNC led wire-to-wire and by as many as 23 points midway through the second half. It attacked the paint early, feeding 6-foot-9 post Kur Jockuch, who used his size advantage to score eight of his team's first 10 points of the game.
When Idaho State switched to a zone defense to neutralize Jockuch, Northern Colorado swung the ball to shooters on the outside. Tre'Shon Smoots, Sam Masten and Bodie Hume drilled consecutive 3-pointers to give UNC a 30-15 lead with 8 minutes, 7 second remaining in the opening half.
The Bears went on streaks of six and five made shots in a row in the first half, only missing consecutive shots once. They finished the first half shooting 72.4% and leading 49-36.
"They create so many problems for you defensively with how many shooters they put on the floor," Looney said. "And then (they) always have a 6-foot-9 ball-screener rolling to the rim."
UNC made nine of its first 11 shots to open the second half -- including eight in a row -- to extend its lead to 70-47. Six players combined to outscore ISU 21-11 during the stretch.
"We tried to zone to give them less opportunity to throw it in (the post). There was a stretch in the second half where we tried to help more in the post out of our man defense," Looney said. "We even sprinkled in two different presses to hopefully give them less opportunity to throw it in the post, but when we did that, they were hitting 3s on the back end of it."
ISU answered with a 9-0 run to trim its deficit to 70-56, but only drew closer in garbage time, closing to 13 points twice in the final three minutes.
Northern Colorado finished 9 of 17 from 3-point range and dumped in 52 points in the paint.
Jonah Radebaugh led the way with 22 points on 10-of-14 shooting, adding nine assists. Six-foot-9 senior Kai Edwards added 18 points off the bench and Jockuch was 8 of 9 for 17 points.
Jared Stutzman led ISU with 17 points on 5-of-6 shooting. Chidi Udengwu added 14 points and eight rebounds off the bench. Malik Porter (12) and Austin Smellie (10) also reached double figures.
The Bengals achieved balanced scoring, shot 46.2% overall, were 5 of 11 on 3s and committed fewer turnovers (10) than their per-game average (14) -- all things Looney said lead to wins.
But offense wasn't ISU's problem on Saturday.
"If we want to beat Northern Colorado," Looney said, "we've got to find a much better way to defend them."
Up next
ISU plays its final home game of the season Thursday against Portland State at Reed Gym.
NORTHERN COLORADO 85, IDAHO STATE 72
UNC 49 36 — 85
ISU 36 36 — 72
UNC — Harris 8, Johnson 3, Radebaugh 22, Hume 6, Jockuch 17, Smoots 3, Masten 8, Edwards 18.
ISU — Smellie 10, Cool 8, Porter 12, Maker 8, Stutzman 17, Udengwu 14, Aguirre 3.