The Idaho State men’s basketball team was stifled Saturday in a 68-49 slip-up at Sacramento State, the Bengals’ first Big Sky Conference loss of the season.
The Hornets (8-4, 1-2 Big Sky) used their size advantage and stingy defense to hold ISU to 39.6% shooting for the game, including 3 of 12 from 3-point distance. Leading scorers Tarik Cool, Chier Maker and Jared Stutzman combined for 12 points.
And the Bengals struggled to contain Sac State’s offense down low. The Hornets amassed 40 points in the paint, led by center Joshua Patton and his 19 points on 9-of-12 shooting.
ISU trailed 39-19 at halftime before outscoring Sac State 30-29 the rest of the way. But the Bengals (5-7, 2-1) never led and didn’t cut their deficit below 16 points after halftime.
Chidi Udengwu led ISU with 12 points and nine rebounds. Austin Smellie added 10 points, all of which came in the first 4 minutes, 17 seconds of the second half.
Sac State made 60% of its shots int he first half and finished at 49.2% in the game. The Hornets outrebounded the Bengals 36-26, scored 14 second-chance points off of 11 offensive rebounds and blocked seven ISU shots. Brandon Davis aided Patton with 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
Up next
ISU hosts Southern Utah on Thursday at Reed Gym.
SACRAMENTO STATE 68, IDAHO STATE 49
ISU 19 30 — 49
Sac 39 29 — 68
Idaho State — Smellie 10, Cool 5, Udengwu 12, Maker 4, Stutzman 3, Porter 4, Sutton 5, Rushin 6.
Sac State — Mauriohooho-Le’afa 7, Davis 16, Nwachukwu 8, Esposito 2, Patton 19, Jacobs 7, Fowler 6, Bridges 3.