Necessity, as they say, can be the mother of invention. So it was for the Idaho State athletic department, which was emerging from a revenue-less year after the COVID shut down during the 2019-2020 seasons. No fans, no ticket sales, no money.
In order to generate some resources to kick off the return to competition with fans in the stands, the athletic department decided to have a pre-season fundraising effort in the summer of 2020. This was in addition to the annual Bengal Athletics Boosters campaign, which typically takes place in the spring.
“Ingenuity arises from necessity, and we have long needed a campaign to support programs, as well as a fund drive to support scholarships,” said ISU Athletic Director Pauline Thiros. “In particular, when we emerged from COVID following a year of no revenues in the wake of increased expenses, we needed help getting ready to field teams again.”
Thus was born the “Prepare to Roar” campaign. With the success of the initial campaign, Prepare to Roar has become an annual event. And the results just keep getting better. This year’s campaign officially ended last week, but the university is still accepting donations. So far, the campaign has raised a record $744,265.24 from a record 647 donors. That’s a $110,000 increase in revenue, and a 37 percent increase in the number of donors over last year’s campaign.
Between the Prepare to Roar campaign and the annual Bengal Athletics Boosters fund drive, which generated over $400,000, an additional $1.1 million has been added to the budget of athletics. For an athletic program that is usually near the bottom of the Big Sky Conference in athletic department spending, that’s a significant increase in resources.
The extra money is used for a wide range of projects, including a “fueling station” to provide better nutrition for athletes, new equipment in the athletic training room, locker room renovations, a mental health counseling platform, additional coaching positions and a portion of cost of attendance for athletes.
“For each team, these funds mean investing in more and better equipment, improving travel, increasing the recruiting budget, providing additional cost of attendance and generally creating a better experience for student athletes,” said Thiros.
Hopefully all of that will make it easier for ISU coaches to recruit and retain the best athletes, and for ISU to recruit and keep the best coaches it can.
“These gifts are getting us to ‘yes’ for all the things we need to put the Bengals on a level playing field in the Big Sky Conference,” said Thiros.
Thiros credits the success of this year’s campaign to two factors: the “challenge donors” who made substantial initial pledges that would be “released” when matched by other donors; and the large number of “grass roots” donors who gave smaller gifts that added up at the end of the campaign.
Challenge donors included: Peter and Nancy Kole, $100,000; Dick and Connie Luebke, $50,000; Phil and Bekki Meador, $50,000, the Football Alumni Club, $50,000; and significant donations from Portneuf Health Trust, Citizens Community Bank and Direct Communications.
“There are a solid number of large donors who believe in what we are doing here and want to leverage their support to help us engage new people and encourage increased support from returning donors,” said Thiros. “These matching gifts… ranged from $10,000 to $100,00, and represented a significant portion of the campaign. On the other hand, nearly 700 people made gifts in less than two weeks. So the grass roots element of the campaign was hugely successful.”
Donors were able to designate where their gifts went, ranging from the “Champions Club,” which is an unrestricted fund that allows the athletic department the discretion to put money where they think it will have the greatest impact, to the clubs that support individual sports. The biggest “winners” during the campaign were: Champions Club, $216, 970; the Quarterback Club (football), $187,129; the Cost of Attendance fund, $71,770; the Cage Club (men’s basketball), $42,625; and the Winged Feet Club (track and cross country), $31,575. The softball club, coming off a regular season Big Sky championship, blew past its goal of $15,000 with $25,000 in donations. Five teams reached their fundraising goals during the campaign.
Thiros sees the record-breaking response to the fundraising campaign as an endorsement of the mission and direction of the athletic department.
“…I hope we can attribute the success to the fact that our alumni and fans trust what we are doing and are responding positively to the results we are getting,” said Thiros. “I hope they are seeing new facilities, new programs, dynamic coaches, thriving students and they are investing in these things because they have a strong belief in our mission, and because they share our values.”
