Necessity, as they say, can be the mother of invention. So it was for the Idaho State athletic department, which was emerging from a revenue-less year after the COVID shut down during the 2019-2020 seasons. No fans, no ticket sales, no money.

In order to generate some resources to kick off the return to competition with fans in the stands, the athletic department decided to have a pre-season fundraising effort in the summer of 2020. This was in addition to the annual Bengal Athletics Boosters campaign, which typically takes place in the spring.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.