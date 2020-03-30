While Idaho State University continues to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects, ISU athletics has announced that football season ticket renewals will not be sent out until mid-April. To offer an additional measure of relief to Bengal fans, the renewal deadline will also be extended until June 12.
Bengal Athletic Booster renewals will be mailed at the same time season ticket renewals go out in mid-April. For any questions email haysdonn@isu.edu.
Inquiries regarding ISU football season tickets have been steady. ISU Athletic Director Pauline Thiros expresses gratitude to the fans for the high level of interest.
"In spite of the fact that boosters and fans are facing their own adversity from this situation, their support of Bengal athletics is incredibly resolute," Thiros said. "I could not be more grateful for their efforts and continued investment in the future."
Idaho State has a five-game home schedule beginning Sept. 12 against Northern Iowa. The Bengals then host Sacramento State for homecoming on Sept. 26. UC Davis visits Pocatello on Oct. 10, while Weber State comes to Holt Arena on Oct. 31. The season ends Nov. 21 against Idaho.
"With such great support, we eagerly await a return to competition, and for the Bengals to be a source of pride for all affiliated with Idaho State University," Thiros said. "We will be ready to roar this fall with one of the best home schedules we have enjoyed in years."
There may be a delay in receiving season tickets in the mail. The ticket office at Holt Arena is working to meet the needs of all customers. For questions regarding ticket renewal call 208-282-FANS (3267).