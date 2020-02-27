POCATELLO — The night started with smiles and photos.
It ended with a halfcourt heave falling to the Reed Gym floor with a lifeless thud, signaling the end of another Idaho State loss.
The Bengals committed a season-high 24 turnovers and fell 89-76 to Portland State on Thursday — senior day for four Bengals — extending their losing streak to 12 games. That's one away from tying the program's all-time record.
"They shot it 17 more times than us, they shot more free throws than us, and normally the team that does that's probably going to win," ISU senior Jared Stutzman said. "We turned it over too many times, gave up too many offensive rebounds, and that led to them having all those extra possessions."
ISU (6-20, 3-14 Big Sky Conference) shot 50% overall and 41.2% from the 3-point line, but gave away 17 turnovers in the first half and 24 in the game, leading to 29 Portland State points.
The Vikings (15-14, 9-8 Big Sky) also amassed 52 points in the paint and tallied 20 second-chance points on 13 offensive rebounds.
Still, after trailing 43-32 at halftime, Idaho State fought back and cut Portland State's lead to four points with 12 minutes, 22 seconds remaining on a 5-0 run capped by Tarik Cool's deep 3.
It was ISU's third significant run of the half, following spurts of 8-0 and 6-0, and got the Bengals back in the game.
But PSU quickly answered, going on a 7-0 run to increase the margin back to 11, and any late push ISU made the rest of the way went unfinished.
Idaho State was within seven points at the final under-4 minute media timeout, but Holland Woods and Matt Hauser hit back-to-back 3s and Sal Nuhu completed a three-point play with a dunk and a free throw to put Portland State back up 14 by the 2:35 mark.
ISU was too sloppy in the first half for its improved second-half effort to matter too much. Portland State's full-court press and halfcourt pressure defense sped up the typically-methodical Bengals, forcing errant passes and bad dribbles.
Idaho State missed its final eight shots of the first half, when PSU flipped a 28-28 tie into an 11-point halftime advantage.
The fast-paced first half featured four ties and four lead changes.
"We just couldn't handle the pressure real well," Bengals senior Chier Maker said. "That's what they do, and I think they executed it."
Cool and Maker each had 15 points for the Bengals. Chidi Udengwu added 13 points and eight rebounds, and Stutzman chipped in 11 points.
Cool and Udengwu also committed six turnovers apiece.
Woods led Portland State with 29 points on 12-of-19 shooting. Nuhu added 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Up next:
Idaho State finishes its regular season with three road games next week, beginning Monday at Weber State.
Notes:
- Thursday's home game was the last for seniors Stutzman, Maker, Udengwu and Will Reichelt.
PORTLAND STATE 89, IDAHO STATE 76
Portland State 43 46 — 89
Idaho State 32 44 — 76
PSU — Nuhu 15, Woods 29, Greeley 6, Hauser 14, Walker 5, Goolsby 6, Hamrick 12, Burke 2.
ISU — Smellie 6, Cool 15, Udengwu 13, Maker 15, Stutzman 11, Porter 6, Aguirre 4, Rushin 6.