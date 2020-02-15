Update: Idaho State University men’s basketball associate head coach Jared Phay released the following statement to the Journal on Monday morning.
"I have been told that things are not working out with our current situation and that ISU has placed me on paid administrative leave," Phay said. "As far as I know, there truly is not more to the story than simply being I am not a good fit and we mutually agree that I should not return for the 2020-21 season."
Phay continued: "I wish ISU nothing but the best and am grateful for this opportunity and the new experiences I learned. I look forward to continuing my coaching career and what the future holds for me and my family."
Original press release from Idaho State University:
POCATELLO — Idaho State University men’s basketball associate head coach Jared Phay is on administrative leave, ISU announced Sunday evening.
On Feb. 14, Idaho State and Phay mutually agreed that he will not return to the university’s coaching staff next season.
Given the Idaho Public Records Act and Idaho State University Policy 3140, which directly relates to personnel files, the university is not able to comment on the specific circumstances of this matter.