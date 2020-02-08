Two days after a draining and emotional comeback win over Northern Arizona, the Idaho State Bengals completed their weekend with a more businesslike win, leading wire-to-wire and blowing out Sacramento State 75-51 on the road Saturday.
The victory was Idaho State's fourth in a row and gave the Bengals (12-10, 8-5 Big Sky Conference) a season sweep over Sac State (7-15, 5-8 Big Sky), with the two wins coming by a combined 42 points.
"So many great moments, so many people stepping up," ISU head coach Seton Sobolewski said in a postgame radio interview. "So many great contributions from different people. I'm really happy."
Dora Goles hit a corner 3-pointer to open the scoring as Idaho State came out of the gates with a 7-0 run.
Sacramento State didn't make its first field goal until 6 minutes, 31 seconds into the game, and Goles made three more 3-pointers in the first frame as Idaho State took a 22-9 lead into the second quarter.
After coming back from a similar 23-8 first-quarter deficit to beat Northern Arizona on Thursday, the Bengals didn't give Sac State much chance to claw back any hope.
The Hornets cut the lead to 27-21 with 2:53 left in the second quarter, but two ISU freshmen, Carsyn Boswell and Jordan Sweeney, made 3-pointers sandwiched around a Montana Oltrogge jumper for a quick 8-0 run.
"I think the bulb is going from dim to brighter (for the freshmen)," Sobolewski said. "It's not a flip of the switch. ... It's a slow progression."
The Bengals led 35-25 at halftime and quickly extended the lead in the third quarter, with Ellie Smith scoring ISU's first six points of the second half.
Smith and Goles led Idaho State with 14 points apiece, equaling a career-high for Smith.
Hornets star Kennedy Nicholas, the third-leading scorer and leading rebounder in the Big Sky, left the game in the third quarter and didn't return. With its fulcrum out, things started snowballing for Sac State.
Boswell made two almost identical 3-pointers from high on the right wing as part of an 8-0 ISU run to start the fourth quarter, with the second shot pushing the lead to 65-41, and Sac State didn't get closer than 21 points the rest of the way.
"With (Nicholas) in the game, it makes a huge difference," Sobolewski said. "On the offensive end, they can get her the ball in the post, you're going to get in foul trouble trying to guard her. She can score down there with both hands, and they don't have anyone else like that. So when she went out, we could really get perimeter-oriented with our defense. ... We didn't have to worry about lob help anymore, double-teaming the post, or any of that stuff."
Idaho State shot 53.3% for the game and assisted on 21 of 32 made field goals, compared to Sac State's 25.8% shooting and eight assists on 16 makes.
The Bengals also won the rebounding battle 45-31 and outscored Sac State 34-10 in the paint.
Callie Bourne added 13 points, nine rebounds and six assists for ISU.
Up next:
Idaho State hosts conference leader Montana State on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Reed Gym.
Notes:
- Freshman starter Tomekia Whitman sat for the second game in a row for ISU. According to the radio broadcast, she was on the bench in street clothes with a walking boot on her right foot. Her injury, as well as her expected return date, is still unknown.
- Boswell's nine points — she made her first three 3-point attempts — were a career-high for the freshman from Carlsbad, New Mexico.
- Delaney Moore, splitting time with Smith in the post, narrowly missed a double-double with nine points and eight rebounds.
- Freshman guard Diaba Konate, coming off a career-high 32-point performance at Northern Arizona, finished with nine points and five assists. She played a team-high 14 minutes in the second half despite picking up her fourth foul with 4:39 to go in the third quarter.
IDAHO STATE 75, SACRAMENTO STATE 51
Idaho State 22 13 22 18 — 75
Sacramento State 9 16 16 10 — 51
Idaho State — Goles 14, Bourne 13, Smith 14, Konate 9, Oltrogge 2, Boswell 9, Vicente 2, Moore 9, Sweeney 3.
Sacramento State — Enger 9, King 3, Bade 8, Johnson 8, Nicholas 8, Panfili 2, Enochs 2, Burks 5, Olivares 4, Gibson 2.