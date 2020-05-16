Editor’s note: Idaho State University had to cancel its 68th annual Samuel Horne Bennion Banquet, which honors student-athletes representing all of ISU’s sports, because of the coronavirus pandemic. The school’s sports information department is announcing each team’s award winners throughout April and May.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Player of the Year Sponsored by Mark and Anne Bennion: Angela Walker, sr.
Notes: Ranked No. 8 in singles in the Big Sky Conference with a 7-4 record. ... Ranked No. 1 at No. 2 doubles with partner Alexandra Arkhipov with a 6-1 record. ... Was named the conference player of the week on Jan. 29.
True Grit Award Sponsored by Kristie Bennion Taylor: Melissa Coburn, sr.
Notes: Team leader and co-president of the Idaho State Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC). ... Ranked No. 6 in the conference at No. 3 doubles with partner Madison Fenske.
