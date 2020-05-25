Editor’s note: Idaho State University had to cancel its 68th annual Samuel Horne Bennion Banquet, which honors student-athletes representing all of ISU’s sports, because of the coronavirus pandemic. The school’s sports information department is announcing each team’s award winners throughout April and May.
The awards for ISU’s women’s outdoor track and field team reflect the 2019 season since the team did not compete during the 2020 outdoor season.
WOMEN’S OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Outstanding Performer sponsored by J.R. Simplot: Ashley VanVleet-Sturgis
Notes: Fourth-highest heptathlon score in school history. ... 10th-highest high jump in school history. ... Scored 13.25 team points at Big Sky Conference championships, finishing second in the heptathlon, eighth in the high jump, seventh in the 4x400-meter relay, sixth in the 4x-100 relay and sixth in the long jump. ... Ranked 45th in Division I in the heptathlon.
Coach’s comment: “Ashley is a unique athlete who has many talents. She can throw, jump, and run. She manages her time in order to practice each of her skills. She is a terrific student, she is a devoted wife. Through all of these demands and challenges, she is an excellent teammate.” — Head coach Hillary Merkley
Most Valuable Athlete: Jenica Dodge
Notes: Holds the school record in the 5,000 meters (16:10.29). ... Second-fastest 10,000 in school history (33:51). ... Scored 16 team points at the Big Sky championships, placing second in the 5,000 and 10,000. ... Qualified for the NCAA West Prelims
Coach’s comment: “She was always willing to do whatever was necessary to succeed, both in the classroom and on the track. She was reserved, yet always had an easy smile on her face.” — Head coach Hillary Merkley