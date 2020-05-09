Editor’s note: Idaho State University had to cancel its 68th annual Samuel Horne Bennion Banquet, which honors student-athletes representing all of ISU’s sports, because of the coronavirus pandemic. The school’s sports information department is announcing each team’s award winners throughout April and May.
WOMEN'S INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Most Valuable Athlete Sponsored by the Mertlich Family: Ashley VanVleet-Sturgis, jr.
Notes: Opened the season winning the pentathlon at the Snake River Open with a score of 3669.. ... Won the Big Sky Conference championship in the pentathlon with an ISU record-breaking score of 3932 points, which is also the fifth-best in Big Sky history. ... Earned all-conference honors in the high jump with a third-place jump of 1.72 meters (5 feet, 7.75 inches) and a third-place finish in the 4x400-meter relay. ... The relay’s time of 3:48.61 is third-fastest in ISU history and was good for second at the conference championship meet. ... Was awarded the 2020 Big Sky Women’s Outstanding Performer Award at the Big Sky championship meet.
Coach's comment: “Ashley battled some injuries and really mentally overcame a challenging semester. Nursing is not an easy major. Then to add in the school record, a championship in the multi and then come back and score in the high jump and lead the relay team to a second-place finish was beyond impressive.” -- Head coach Hillary Merkley
Outstanding Performer sponsored by ISU Credit Union: Molly Olsen, jr.
Notes: At the 2020 UW Invitational, Olsen recorded the second-fastest times in ISU history in the mile and the 3,000 meters. ... Represented Idaho State at the Big Sky championship meet in the mile, 3,000 and the distance medley relay. ... Earned all-conference honors in the 3,000, finishing second with a time of 9:48.12. Finished fourth in the mile and fifth overall in the DMR.
Coach's comment: “Molly really stepped up in three events and did a phenomenal job at the conference meet. She carried our team on the distance events and helped us secure that third-place spot. She grinds every time she steps on the track." -- Head coach Hillary Merkley
2020 Bengal of Excellence sponsored by Matt Steuart: Brianna VanVleet, jr.
Notes: Earned all-conference honors in the pentathlon and 4x400 relay. ... Finished fifth in the high jump and seventh in the long jump at the Big Sky championship meet.
Coach's comment: “Brianna has been a consistent performer for the women’s track and field team and one of the conference's highest scorers since her time arriving on campus three years ago. She models the team values, especially those of being positive, supporting and encouraging her teammates, and is hardworking. She helped to create and shape our team culture. She has also worked hard to improve and succeed in the classroom. This year she overcame injuries and setbacks to take second place in the pentathlon indoors with the third-best mark in school history and ran on the second-place relay team to help the Bengal women secure a third-place team finish." -- Head coach Hillary Merkley
