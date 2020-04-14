Editor’s note: Idaho State University had to cancel its 68th annual Samuel Horne Bennion Banquet, which honors student-athletes representing all of ISU’s sports, because of the coronavirus pandemic. The school’s sports information department is announcing each team’s award winners throughout April and May.
VOLLEYBALL
Most Valuable Offensive Player Sponsored by KISU FM Radio: Taylor Meeks, r-jr.
Notes: Recorded 191 kills, 89 total blocks, 21 digs and two service aces. ... Ended the season leading the team in hitting percentage (.327). ... Ranked No. 4 in hitting percentage and No. 10 in blocks in the Big Sky Conference. ... Had a season-high 17 blocks at Portland State on Nov. 14. ... Finished the season ranked No. 5 in ISU's career record books in attacking percentage (.271) and No. 12 in block assists (248). ... Received Big Sky second-team all-conference honors
Coach's comment: "Taylor came into her own this fall offensively. Many times when we needed to score a point, we would look to Taylor to help us out. We are looking forward to having her back this coming fall to watch her build upon her past successes." -- Head coach Sammi Stuart
Most Valuable Defensive Player Sponsored by Pauline Thiros: Brooke Pehrson, r-sr.
Notes: Led the team and finished No. 3 in the Big Sky in service aces (39). ... Recorded 222 kills, 101 digs, 99 blocks, a .245 hitting percentage and 13 assists. ... Finished her senior season No. 1 in all-time career block assists (427) at ISU. ... Finished tied for No. 3 in ISU career blocks (482). ... Recorded a season-high 17 blocks against Northern Arizona on Oct. 31. ... Finished No. 4 in career service aces (131). ... Finished No. 9 in career hitting percentage (.250)
Coach's comment: "Brooke was a beast for us at the net. She bought into our individual game plans and made sure we stayed on task defensively." -- Head coach Sammi Stuart
Bengal ROAR Award Sponsored by Fred Evans: Haylie Keck, sr.
Notes: Recorded 376 digs, 274 kills, 31 service aces, 25 assists and 23 blocks. ... Finished No. 2 in the Big Sky in career digs (2,206). ... Recorded a single-match dig record (29) at Northern Arizona on Oct. 31. ... Finished No. 5 in career service aces (129)
Coach's comment: "Haylie was the heart of our team this past fall. She brought in and gave up a lot of personal accolades for the best of the team. When we needed some calm in the storm, we knew we could count on Keck." -- Head coach Sammi Stuart
