Editor’s note: Idaho State University had to cancel its 68th annual Samuel Horne Bennion Banquet, which honors student-athletes representing all of ISU’s sports, because of the coronavirus pandemic. The school’s sports information department is announcing each team’s award winners throughout April and May.
SOFTBALL
Offensive Player of the Year Sponsored by KISU FM Radio: Emma Bordenkecher, sr.
Notes: Led the Big Sky Conference and finished No. 14 in Division I in batting average (.492). ... Led the Big Sky and ranked No. 47 in Division I in on-base percentage (.535). ... Led the Big Sky and finished No. 21 in Division I in slugging percentage (.873). ... Led the Big Sky in doubles and finished No. 6 in Division I in doubles per game. ... Led the Big Sky in total bases (55). ... Recorded a team-high 26 hits, 16 runs, nine doubles, two triples, and three home runs in 17 games. ... Ranked second on the team with eight RBIs.
Coach's comment: "Emma was fabulous offensively. She led the Big Sky in several categories and finished in the top 15 nationally for batting average. She was a clear choice for our offensive recognition." — Head coach Cristal Brown
Defensive Player of the Year Sponsored by ISU Alumni Association: Frankie Tago, r-jr.
Notes: Tied for No. 1 the Big Sky in fielding percentage (1.000) after making no errors on a team-high 105 putouts. ... Finished No. 4 in the Big Sky in putouts.
Coach's comment: "Frankie was perfect defensively at first base for us not making a single mistake. A great first baseman is often under-recognized as they make it look so easy. That was Frankie for us this season." — Head coach Cristal Brown
The remaining teams’ awards will be announced on the following dates:
May 22: Men’s outdoor track and field
May 25: Women’s outdoor track and field
May 29: Women’s golf
June 2: Scholar athlete