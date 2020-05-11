Editor’s note: Idaho State University had to cancel its 68th annual Samuel Horne Bennion Banquet, which honors student-athletes representing all of ISU’s sports, because of the coronavirus pandemic. The school’s sports information department is announcing each team’s award winners throughout April and May.
MEN’S TENNIS
Player of the Year Sponsored by ISU Credit Union: Patrik Trhac, so.
Notes: 9-2 singles record. ... 8-2 doubles record with Gary Rendek. ... Named Big Sky Conference Player of the Week on Feb. 19.
Team Player of the Year Sponsored by ISU Bookstore: Gary Rendek, sr.
Notes: Team captain. ... 8-2 doubles record with Patrik Trhac
