Editor’s note: Idaho State University had to cancel its 68th annual Samuel Horne Bennion Banquet, which honors student-athletes representing all of ISU’s sports, because of the coronavirus pandemic. The school’s sports information department is announcing each team’s award winners throughout April and May.
The awards for ISU's men's outdoor track and field team reflect the 2019 season since the team did not compete during the 2020 outdoor season.
MEN'S OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
2019 Most Valuable Athlete sponsored by The Russell Family: Treyshon Malone
Notes: Big Sky Conference champion in the 100 and 200 meters. ... Helped set school record in 4x100-meter relay. ... Ranks second in school history in the long jump (25 feet, 4.5 inches). ... Has third-fastest 100-meter dash time in school history (10.32 seconds). ... Has fourth-fastest 200 in school history (20.76 seconds). ... Qualified for NCAA West Regionals in the long jump, 100 and 200.
Coach's comment: “Treyshon is a person who loves people. He rarely enjoys being by himself. He spreads joy and optimism throughout the team. When he transferred to ISU, he quickly became a Bengal. He is a great ambassador for our school.” — Head coach Hillary Merkley
2019 Outstanding Performer sponsored by ISU Holt Arena: Trevor Jensen
Notes: School record holder in the Discus (182 feet, 7 inches). ... Ranks second in school history in the hammer throw (201 feet, 2.25 inches). ... Ranks 10th in school history in the shot put (53 feet, 3.5 inches).
Coach's comment: “He is a quiet person who goes to work every day. Never one to cut corners, Trevor was an inspiration to his teammates. He worked in the throwing rings, in the weight room, and in the classroom. He was always pleasant and encouraging with his teammates.” — Head coach Hillary Merkley
The remaining teams’ awards will be announced on the following dates:
May 25: Women’s outdoor track and field
May 29: Women’s golf
June 2: Scholar athlete