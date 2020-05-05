Editor’s note: Idaho State University had to cancel its 68th annual Samuel Horne Bennion Banquet, which honors student-athletes representing all of ISU’s sports, because of the coronavirus pandemic. The school’s sports information department is announcing each team’s award winners throughout April and May.
MEN'S INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Most Valuable Athlete Sponsored by Pauline Thiros: Treyshon Malone, sr.
Notes: Big Sky Conference champion in the long jump. ... Set a new school record with a jump of 26 feet, 0.25 inches (7.93 meters). ... Conference champion in the 60 meters. ... Set the school record in the event with a time of 6.69 seconds in the preliminaries of the Big Sky championships. ... Conference champion in the 200 meters, setting a new ISU record and recording the third-fastest time in Big Sky history at 20.94 seconds. The mark also breaks ISU Olympian Carl Lawson's Holt Arena record set in 1974. ... Placed fifth in the 60-meter hurdles. ... Qualified for the Division I national championship meet in the long jump.
Coach's comment: “Trey has overcome a lot of personal adversity to be where he is today. He worked through hardships and challenges and always persevered with a positive attitude and belief in himself and his teammates. He has left a mark on Idaho State University and put Idaho State University on the map as he set out to do at the beginning of the season. He is probably the most valuable, decorated athlete to ever come through the track and field program at Idaho State University.” -- Head coach Hillary Merkley
Outstanding Performer Sponsored by Kulak CrossFit: Tanner Conner, sr.
Notes: Won the Big Sky championship in the 60-meter hurdles with a school-record time of 7.73 seconds. ... That time also set the Big Sky championship record. ... Also earned all-conference honors in the 60 meters, finishing third in 6.79 seconds.
Coach's comment: “I have been lucky enough to recruit and work with Tanner the last four years. From the minute Tanner stepped on campus he has exceeded expectations in the classroom and on the track, all while managing a heavy load of expectations from two sports, football and track and field. He has been successful because he sets high goals and then approaches those goals with confidence in his ability to achieve them. That belief in self is so important. It’s something we all struggle with. He has overcome setbacks and has proven his is one of the best hurdlers and sprinters to come though Idaho State and the Big Sky Conference. His records this indoor season solidify this. He has big goals for the future and I can’t wait to see him continue to pursue those and will help support him in those efforts as best as I am able." -- Head coach Hillary Merkley
Bengal of Excellence Award Sponsored by Sam Corbett: Tyler Johnson, jr.
Notes: Leader of the team and helped implement changes in team culture. ... Dedicated member of relay teams throughout the year.
Coach's comment: “Tyler is always upbeat, always works hard, and also always building up others and most importantly is fun and keeps balance in his life. He helped with leadership of his team and has seen the team culture grow over his time here as a Bengal and was part of the planning and implementing of changes we wanted to make as a team. He was always willing to volunteer to do extra to get us to be in a better place. He was a group leader, consistently volunteered, led and organized team spirit days and always used his sense of humor to make practices enjoyable. In addition, Tyler was a dedicated member who consistently ran on relays throughout the year. He is a true model of excellence and a team contributor.” -- Head coach Hillary Merkley
