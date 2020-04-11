Editor's note: Idaho State University had to cancel its 68th annual Samuel Horne Bennion Banquet, which honors student-athletes representing all of ISU's sports, because of the coronavirus pandemic. The school's sports information department is announcing each team's award winners throughout April and May.
FOOTBALL
Special Teams Player of the Year Sponsored by Mike Calley: Colton Bennion, sr.
Notes: Two-year starter on the "Big 4" special teams units (punt, punt return, kickoff, kickoff return). ... Logged 16 tackles last season, including a career-high four against Southern Utah. ... Added four pass deflections as a defensive back. ... On track to graduate in May with a degree in finance and management. ... Currently holds a 3.34 GPA.
Defensive Player of the Year: Adkin Aguirre, sr.
Notes: Named second-team all-Big Sky Conference. ... Started all 12 games at safety. ... Second on the team with 87 tackles. ... Added five pass breakups, 2.5 tackles for loss, one interception, one forced fumble. ... Graduated in May 2019 with a degree in psychology with a 3.2 GPA.
Offensive Player of the Year Sponsored by the ISU Football Alumni Team: Dallen Collins, sr.
Notes: Named third-team all-conference. ... Only missed one game during four-year career. ... Four-year starter at center. ... Graduated in Dec. 2018 with a degree in Spanish for business professionals with a 3.1 GPA ... currently pursuing an MBA at Idaho State.
SOCCER
Most Valuable Person Award Sponsored by KISU FM Radio: Katie Hogarth, sr.
Notes: Played and started all 19 matches as goalkeeper. ... Faced 330 shots while securing 126 saves. ... Recorded a career-high 11 saves against Gonzaga on Sept. 20, 2019. ... Ended the season ranked second in ISU history in single-season saves with 126 and second in single-season saves per game at 6.6. ... Ended her career sixth in all-time saves with 192 and second in all-time saves per game at a 5.5.
Coach's comment: "Katie played a significant role on and off the pitch for our team this past fall. She is a natural leader, a fierce competitor and loves country music. You can take the girl out of Texas but you can't take the Texas out of the girl! She not only played every minute of every game, but she also played an important role to rebuild the infamous "I" on Red Hill. Her character is one that has helped evolve our program and culture." -- Head coach Debs Brereton
Most Improved Award: Jazmin Lopez, sr.
Notes: Named first-team all-Big Sky Conference midfielder. ... Played in 16 matches with 12 starts. ... Tied as the team's top scorer with four goals. ... Added one assist and 16 shots on goal.
Coach's comment: "After suffering a season-ending injury in 2018, Jaz spent the spring and summer working relentlessly with our physical therapists and athletic trainers to make her senior season a healthy one. She returned to full health and her impact on our team this season was tremendous, scoring in some of the biggest games where we felt the most pressure. Her free kick against Sacramento State was incredible and was watched thousands of times on social media. In her final game against Northern Arizona, she delivered a spectacular scissor-like shot to keep us in the game. She never does anything half-heartedly and she is committed to helping others. She was voted Big Sky first-team all-conference and plans on pursuing her business graduate degree program at ISU." -- Head coach Debs Brereton
The Andrea Lee Davis Heart of a Bengal Award Sponsored by Gene Davis: Laule'a Akana-Phillips, r-fr.
Coach's comment: "This award, previously the spirit award, has been renamed in memory of Andrea Lee Davis, who was a big believer in ISU soccer and how sports can impact and enrich the lives of young women. Laule'a continues to epitomize this spirit. She has won this award two years in a row, which goes to show how she continues to inspire her teammates. Lau is commonly referred to as the rock of our team, she is incredibly resilient and truly has the heart of a Bengal. She has a deep passion for the game and is committed to always putting the team first. Her selfless attitude shone through as she experienced setback after setback with her injuries, but continued to motivate and support her teammates. We are elated that she has now made a full recovery and we are looking forward to having Lau lead our team between the sticks next season." -- Head coach Deb Brereton
The remaining teams' awards will be announced on the following dates:
April 13: Volleyball
April 17: Men's cross country
April 20: Women's cross country
April 24: Men's basketball
April 27: Women's basketball
May 4: Men's indoor track and field
May 8: Women's indoor track and field
May 11: Men's tennis
May 15: Women's tennis
May 18: Softball
May 22: Men's outdoor track and field
May 25: Women's outdoor track and field