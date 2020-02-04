POCATELLO — The shooting and spacing revolution has changed a lot of things about basketball in recent years, but at it’s heart, one thing is still true — hoops is a game of height.
And the Idaho State women don’t have a lot of it.
With Kaitlyn Bell transferring out of the program in January, the Bengals roster just two players who are taller than 6-feet — Ellie Smith and Irene Vicente, neither of whom played much last season.
Add Delaney Moore, who’s listed at 6-feet, and that’s all ISU has in the post.
“It can be tough,” ISU head coach Seton Sobolewski said.
That lack of depth shows up most notably on defense, and it will come into play this weekend, when the Bengals take on two of the best post players in the Big Sky Conference.
Idaho State plays at Northern Arizona on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. before playing at Sacramento State on Saturday at 3:05 p.m.
Northern Arizona’s Khiarica Rasheed is second in the conference in scoring at 16.0 points per game. Sacramento State’s Kennedy Nicholas is third at 14.3.
Both are also top-10 in the Big Sky in rebounding.
Rasheed had 25 points and seven rebounds in a 70-59 win over Idaho State on Jan. 11. Nicholas had 13 and nine at Reed Gym on Jan. 4, although the Bengals won that game.
“Rasheed is a really tough matchup because she’s been doing really well in the post,” Smith said Tuesday. “She can high-post drive. ... She can shoot it a little bit, and she’s very aggressive with her post-ups, too.”
Shutting down the two will be crucial for Idaho State this weekend as the Bengals (10-10, 6-5 Big Sky) look to extend a two-game winning streak.
ISU’s post defense starts with Smith, a 6-foot-2 redshirt sophomore from Washington state who played under seven minutes a game last year.
She’s started all 20 games this season and, despite seemingly going up against more experienced bigs every weekend in the Big Sky, she’s battled hard to hold her own.
Smith’s 36 blocked shots — an average of 1.8 per contest — is fourth in the Big Sky. She’s averaging under six points per game, but that fits in with what ISU wants her to focus on.
“Guarding the post as well as I can, is pretty much my main focus,” Smith said. “And rebounding, blocking out, making sure (they) don’t get too many (offensive) boards.”
One of Smith’s biggest weaknesses, as both she and Sobolewski pointed out, is fouling too much.
That’s a special concern for Idaho State, which doesn’t have waves of tall post defenders to follow her off the bench if she needs to sit with foul trouble.
Sobolewski praised her recent improvement in that area. Smith has cut her fouls per game slightly in conference play, and hadn’t been in trouble much in ISU’s last five games before fouling out in 18 minutes against Southern Utah last Saturday.
“She still has her games and her moments where she may foul a bit too much, but that’s gotten a lot better,” Sobolewski said. “We’ve always told her, you can make a huge contribution to our team if you just defend and rebound. That’s going to get you a lot of minutes, that’s going to make a big difference for us.”
Behind Smith, other things have allowed ISU to survive against the tough posts in the Big Sky.
As Sobolewski pointed out, few teams play two bigs at the same time anymore, which means he can rotate Smith, Moore and Vicente in for each other without having to worry about stretching three players over two spots.
Another important consideration is the physical play of Callie Bourne, who, while technically a guard, is able to play like a traditional big in many ways.
At 5-foot-10, Bourne leads Idaho State in rebounding at 7.2 per game. According to herhoopstats.com, Bourne is eighth in the Big Sky (behind seven players 6-feet or taller) in defensive rebound rate.
Lessening their responsibility to clean the boards helps ISU’s centers focus more on their defensive assignment.
Although she’s probably a bit too short to battle with true centers every possession, Bourne can hold her own against them on switches, another thing that raises ISU’s overall level of physicality and interior defense.
“It’s nice to have Callie,” Sobolewski said. “He strength allows her to guard the post, and even though she’s not super tall, she’s strong enough to hopefully keep people out.”
Add it all together, and Idaho State has done a pretty decent job mitigating its lack of depth inside. There’s no one stat that captures interior scoring, but the Bengals are 86th out of 351 teams in Division I in rebounding rate, a good sign that they’re clearing the boards.
That trend will have to continue this weekend.
“We need to lock down right now and do the best we can with the people we have,” Smith said.
Notes:
- Idaho State took Sunday and Monday off after beating Southern Utah on Saturday, but the Bengals — now 20 games into their schedule — still looked gassed at the end of Tuesday’s practice. “(We) shorten practices, but we take more days off,” Sobolewski said about managing fatigue down the stretch. “I think it should help us out, hopefully, in the long run.”
- Sacramento State’s Camariah King made seven 3-pointers in a recent game against Eastern Washington. The Nevada transfer has scored 20 or more points in five of her last eight games. “We have to try to stay in front of her,” Sobolewski said. “She’s new ... this is her first year with Sac State, so I think she’s finally gotten her feet wet and she’s more settled in.”