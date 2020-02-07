A podium sweep highlighted Friday's action in Holt Arena, where Idaho State hosted the Mountain State Games.
The Bengals' Laura Alicke, Molly Olsen and Mya McKown swept the top three spots, respectively, in the women's 5,000 meters, with Alicke winning in a personal-best time of 18 minutes, 6.57 seconds. Olsen was second in 18:24.67 and McKwon was third in 18:25.44.
Brooke Anger was ISU's other winner Friday, clearing 12 feet, 5.5 inches to win the pole vault. Anger has won the event in four meets this season.
Lousie Lallement finished second in the event with a vault of 12-1.5.
The Mountain State Games conclude Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. The meet will be broadcast on Pluto.tv Channel 543 and watchbigsky.com