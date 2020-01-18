POCATELLO — Twice, the Idaho State women's basketball team fell behind at the start of a half against Portland State on Saturday.
The first time, the Bengals were able to claw back and take their only lead of the game, 32-31, at halftime. But, forced to do it again in the second half, they didn't have an answer as Portland State walked out of Reed Gym with a 66-61 win.
It was the Vikings' first win against Idaho State (7-9, 3-4 Big Sky Conference) in nine years and a day, as PSU (10-7, 4-3) had lost 16 straight against the Bengals between an 89-79 victory on Jan. 17, 2011, and its win Saturday.
"We've been close a few times," Portland State coach Lynn Kennedy said. "I think we were really locked in, especially with it being a road game and us being a young team. ... It was just another game for us. We try to get them to have that mentality, especially with a young team."
The Vikings quickly turned around ISU's slim halftime lead with a blazing 15-2 run out of the gates in the second half. PSU freshman Belle Frazier, who scored a career-high 17 points, capped the spurt with a tough running bank shot and then a contested 3-pointer to make it 46-34 with 4 minutes, 13 seconds left in the quarter.
Idaho State, which shot a season-high 62.5% from 3 (10 for 16), made several comeback bids down the stretch, but every big shot by the Bengals was countered by Portland State.
The Vikings shot 46.2% from the floor, the second-worst percentage ISU has given up in seven conference games thus far, on a constant string of open shots. Idaho State also forced just 11 turnovers, tied for the second-fewest in any game this season.
"Defensively, we were not very good," Bengals coach Seton Sobolewski said. "We did not follow a lot of simple fundamentals. We were still thinking too much, instead of just playing. ... They got a lot of open looks. I thought Portland did a great job of, when there was a breakdown and we had to help, finding the open person. Even if it was a tough pass, they knew where to find the open person."
At one point late in the third quarter, Dora Goles, who led all scorers with 20 points, and Carsyn Boswell combined to hit 3s on three-straight possessions for the Bengals.
But Portland State answered each one, first with a layup by Jordan Stotler, then a short jumper by Cassidy Gardner and a 3 by Kylie Jimenez.
When Montana Oltrogge finally missed a jumper to stop the Bengals' streak, Jimenez came down and hit a jumper as she was being fouled with three seconds left in the quarter. Her three-point play left Idaho State down by more than the Bengals were when they started their run.
"It was very frustrating," Goles said. "We just need to do a much better job on defense, try to get more stops. We're just not doing a very good job right now. We need to work a lot harder than we did today. ... We just weren't working hard enough, we weren't tough enough. It was a bad, bad performance, on defense especially."
The fourth quarter was more of the same, as Idaho State got shots to fall, only to see the Vikings answer. The lead bounced back and forth between nine and 11 points for a while before a 6-0 ISU run cut it to 64-59 with 2:53 left.
With the Bengals needing one more stop to really make it a game, Portland State went inside to Stotler, and the 6-foot-4 post converted a short jumper over her defender.
ISU cut it to five once more, on a long, running 3-pointer by Goles, who went 6 for 7 from deep, with 21 seconds left, but neither team scored again after that shot.
"A big thing with a young team (is that) learning how to win and knowing how to win is its own skill," Sobolewski said. "It's just like passing, dribbling, shooting. We're still trying to figure out what we have to do to win, to finish things."
Idaho State came out of the gates slowly, trailing 19-10 after a first quarter in which the Bengals shot 4 for 18.
It could have been worse, but two of those four field goals were long 3s by Goles, auguring a hot night for the junior guard.
Another triple from her capped an 8-0 run midway through the second quarter that cut PSU's lead to two points, and two 3-pointers by Oltrogge in the last 1:48 of the half sent the Bengals to the locker room with their first lead.
But a jumper by Tatiana Streun and back-to-back 3-pointers by Frazier and Gardner set Portland State on its big run to start the second half, and Idaho State couldn't get the stop it needed late.
"We need to be tougher and play harder," Goles said. "We need to outwork the other team. We're up and down with energy, and we needed to stay constant and work hard."
Callie Bourne added 10 points and six rebounds for Idaho State in support of Goles. Frazier's 17 led five Portland State players in double figures, including Gardner with 13, Streun and Desirae Hansen with 11 apiece, and Jimenez with 10.
Despite Stotler's presence, ISU won the rebounding battle, 34-31, but the Bengals shot just four free throws to Portland State's 19.
"It's hard, playing against a zone, to get on the free-throw line," Sobolewski said. "Especially when there were times you'd get the ball under the free-throw line, and they'd just let you shoot. (Stotler) is not going to leave the rim, so there's just not a lot of contact. And we're just not a physical team like that."
Notes: Sobolewski played an unusually inexperienced lineup late in the first quarter, with five bench players in Oltrogge, Boswell, Jordan Sweeney, Irene Vicente and Delaney Moore. After a possession on each end, he brought Goles back in for Oltrogge, running with that lineup for nearly three minutes of game time. "I've got to reduce people's minutes," Sobolewski said. "(The starters) are playing too many minutes, and there's too much fatigue in certain games, I think. ... And, we've got to develop these young people. We feel like we have a chance to be good, whether we figure it out this year or it happens next year. I have to develop some of those people."
Up next:
Idaho State embarks on a northern road trip, playing at Montana on Thursday and at Montana State on Saturday.
PORTLAND STATE 69, IDAHO STATE 64
Portland State 19 12 25 13 — 69
Idaho State 10 22 13 19 — 64
Portland State — Stotler 6, Streun 11, Jimenez 10, Frazier 17, Hansen 11, Gardner 13, Schultz 2.
Idaho State — Smith 8, Whitman 6, Goles 20, Bourne 10, Konate 4, Moore 5, Oltrogge 6, Boswell 3, Vicente 2.