The 2020 Stacy Dragila Open saw the Idaho State track and field teams show their strength against strong conference and non-conference competition.
Women’s Meet
In one of the most exciting races of the day, the Bengal women’s 4x400 team of Brianna VanVleet, Ashley VanVleet-Sturgis, Olivia Holmes and Indi Gallagher won their heat with a photo finish effort. After a back and forth battle with the runners from Montana State, Gallagher closed a 5 meter gap over the last 100 meters to win the race by seven one hundredths of a second.
The Bengal women swept the first through fourth spot in the 400m Friday afternoon. Holmes crossed the line for the Bengals first, finishing the race with a time of 58.51 seconds. VanVleet-Sturgis came in right on her heels, crossing the line in 58.52 seconds. Those times put them at seventh and eighth in the conference standings.
Gallagher finished third for the Bengals, running a personal best time of 59.22 seconds. Finishing fourth was Ashley Hutchinson who crossed the line in 1:00.96.
Holmes came back to win the 200m, recording a time of 25.59 seconds. Gallagher was the next Bengal to finish, crossing the line in 26.25 seconds for a fifth place finish.
Shayla Henderson picked up a third-place podium finish in the 800m. Henderson crossed the line in 2:21.64 to finish the race.
Molly Olsen battled a tough group of Montana and Montana State runners to win the mile race. On the last laps of the race, Olsen made a kick to pass the runners from Montana and seal the victory. Her time of 4:58.54 was just two seconds off of her personal best. Her mark puts her at sixth in the conference standings.
Laura Alicke won her first collegiate event in style Friday afternoon. For the entirety of the 3,000m race, Alicke battled back and forth with Montana’s June Eastwood. On the final lap, Alicke was briefly passed by Montana’s Beatrix Frissell, but she made a hard kick on the final turn and was able to retake the lead. Alicke won the event with a personal best time of 10:20.94.
The women’s field events were highlighted by Brooke Anger in the pole vault. Anger won the event with a personal best height of 3.90m (12’ 9.50”). The mark ties her for 6th all-time in the ISU record book. She was followed by Louise Lallement, who jumped a personal best 3.75m (12’ 3.5”) to finish second.
Idaho State took the second and third place spots in the high jump. Both Ginger Nelson and VanVleet-Sturgis jumped a height of 1.67m (5’ 5.75”) to earn them second and third respectively.
VanVleet picked up another win in the long jump. She won the event with a mark of 5.45m (17’ 10.75”). VanVleet would go on to finish second in the triple jump with a jump of 11.44m (37’ 6.5”).
In the throwing events, Alyssa Gorrell finished third in the shot put throwing a personal best distance of 13.37m (13.37m (43’ 10.5”).
In the weight throw, Madison Cicierski came in second with a throw of 16.10m (52’ 10”).
Men’s Meet
In the straight track competitions, Treyshon Malone won the 60m finals with a time of 6.90 seconds.
Coming back for the hurdles, Tanner Conner picked up his first win of the year in the 60mH with a time of 7.95 seconds. He was followed by Malone, who finished third with a time of 8.33. The hurdles finals also saw the addition of track and field newcomer Caleb Brown who played football for ISU these last years. In the final race, Brown finished fifth with a personal best time of 8.57 seconds.
In the 400m, Cal Duke finished in second-place, running a personal best time of 49.21 seconds. The mark keeps him at No. three in the conference standings.
Jesse Allen finished second in the mile race, running a time of 4:18.64.
In the 3,000m, it was Joe Petty all the way. From the start of the race. Petty kept a sizable lead eventually winning the event by 10 seconds. He was followed by Dylan Mannion who finished third with a personal best time of 9:03.77.
In the field events, Owen Mitchel picked up a third place finish in the high jump with a mark of 1.98m (6’ 8”).
Tyler Valenzuela picked up a win in the pole vault. He won the event with a vault of 4.65m (15’ 3’).
Seth Jarus set a new personal record winning the triple jump. On his first attempt of the day, Jarus jumped a distance of 14.51m (47’ 7.25”). The mark ties him for 10th all-time in the ISU record book and moves him to No. three in the Big Sky. Jarus would also finish second in the long jump with a jump of 7.09m (23’ 3.25’).
ISU newcomer Chase Gardom finished second in the triple jump with a personal best distance of 13.82m (45’ 4.25”).
Keegan Luker had a strong day in the men’s weight throw. Over the course of six throws, Luker would go on to break and set a personal record four times eventually finishing in second place with a personal best mark of 16.23m (53’ 3”).