All things considered, Idaho State’s first-place start to conference play is surprising.
The new coaching staff, overhauled roster, key injuries and absences and non-conference struggles didn’t appear to lend to success.
Even so, the Bengals are 2-0 after the first week of Big Sky Conference action.
“I’m proud of our guys for staying the course,” ISU coach Ryan Looney said after Monday’s home win over preseason conference favorite Eastern Washington. “We had an extremely tough non-conference schedule ... it would’ve been easy for our guys to lose some confidence during it, but they didn’t.”
ISU (5-6, 2-0) has used a consistent recipe to navigate its schedule so far, leaning on strong shooting, rebounding and 3-point defense to counteract minimal post depth, bad free-throw shooting, turnovers and the aforementioned absences.
Looney has even showed off his coaching chops, most notably Monday against EWU, when Idaho State adjusted its defense to take away the Eagles’ 3-point shooting and worked the clock on offense to slow Eastern’s pace.
ISU held Eastern to a season-low-tying six made 3-pointers and slowed the Eagles’ pace — an advanced stat that estimates the number of possessions for a team during a game — to a season-low 72.
It all allowed Idaho State to stay in its comfort zone and hold EWU to its third-lowest point total this season.
“We just simply didn’t give them as many opportunities to shoot as they get in most games,” Looney said. “I thought it would be important for the scores to be in the 60s-70s for us to have a chance to win the game, and that’s exactly what we did.”
The absences have led to a balanced scoring attack. Daxton Carr, Brayden Parker and Balint Mocsan were all expected to be among ISU’s leading scorers this season, but none have played yet.
The result is six different players leading ISU’s scoring over the first 11 games of the season. Only Tarik Cool has been the team’s leading scorer in consecutive games.
Idaho State leads the Big Sky in field-goal percentage (48.1) and is third in 3-point percentage (36.1) in Looney’s offense that relies on crisp off-ball movement and well-timed screens.
“Our guys are getting more comfortable in what we’re doing, understanding good shot versus bad shot,” Looney said. “I think we’re becoming a better screening team.”
ISU hopes to continue its hot start Saturday at Sacramento State (7-4, 0-2), which mirrors the Bengals as much as any team in the league.
The Hornets and Bengals both play slowly on offense, guard the arc at an elite level and crash the offensive glass.
In fact, Sac is the only Big Sky squad to outrank ISU in 3-point defense (24.4%) and has an identically methodical offensive pace (19.2 seconds per possession), per kenpom.com.
The Hornets also rank third in Division I in scoring defense (53.4 points per game) and fourth in field-goal percentage against (35.7%). Pepperdine is the only team to score more than 70 points on Sac State this season.
But the Hornets don’t score much themselves, ranking last in the Big Sky and 336th out of 350 Division I teams with 61 ppg. Sac scores most of its points inside the arc; only three D-I teams have made fewer 3s than Sac State’s 49.
Sac is led by 6-foot-8 senior Joshua Patton, one of the best two-way players in the Big Sky this season.
Patton averages 13.2 points and a league-leading 2.2 blocked shots per game. He’s one of two players who ranks in the top 10 of the Big Sky in both defensive rating (first) and offensive rating (10th), according to College Basketball Reference.