As Big Sky Conference play rolls into view, a few questions still surround the Idaho State men's basketball team.
Some have been answered along the way, too.
The Bengals (3-6) open the conference season Saturday against Idaho and Monday against Eastern Washington, both games at Reed Gym. A win against the Vandals would snap ISU's three-game losing streak.
But it'll have to be shorthanded again. The statuses of Balint Mocsan and Brayden Parker, who have both been out all season with injuries, remain cloudy.
And Daxton Carr, who transferred to ISU from Cal Poly, won't play this season. The NCAA denied his waiver, which would have allowed him to play this season instead of sitting out, per NCAA rules.
Couple the personnel shortage with ISU's recent rebounding slump -- putting into question one of the team's early-season strengths -- and the Bengals are far from solved.
"I don't think we're anywhere close to being our best right now," Bengals coach Ryan Looney said Thursday. "But I think we're a lot closer than we were when we started these exhibition games in October and November."
ISU has lost the rebounding margin in all three of its recent losses, a complete 180 from the start of the season when the Bengals owned a rebounding advantage in each of their first six games. Size is always a factor for Idaho State with its biggest player -- Parker -- sidelined, but Looney also pointed to his team's habits.
The Bengals were a season-worst minus-12 on the glass in Saturday's 77-66 loss at Pacific, lowering their average rebounding margin to plus-3.4. It was plus-10.0 before the losing streak started.
"Our habits aren't good enough," Looney said. "Some of has to do with who we've played against, too."
Will ISU get any help in the post any time soon? It's still hard to tell, Looney said.
Parker, the 6-foot-8, 255-pound sophomore from Preston and the College of Southern Idaho, suffered a foot injury shortly before the season began. He hasn't seen the court since, and any available updates have been vague, if not discouraging.
"Brayden did the CT scan with the doctor right before everyone left for Christmas, and then he's got a follow-up appointment with him (Friday) morning," Looney said. "They'll go over the results of that (Friday)."
ISU's last missing body is senior Balint Mocsan who, like Carr and Parker, was expected to be one of the team's leading scorers this season. He's nearly fully recovered from offseason shoulder surgery, but the final hurdle is his own comfort level.
That, Looney said, may happen immediately. But it also may drag out much longer.
Mocsan is the Bengals' returning leading scorer after putting up 11.3 points per game last season. When healthy, he gives ISU a strong two-way presence and is one of few Bengals who can create his own shot.
"He essentially has been doing all the non-contact stuff in practice for about two weeks," Looney said. "He has full range of motion in his shoulder. He's shooting it all the way to the 3-point line now. So it's just a matter of him regaining all of his strength."
Without Carr, Parker and Mocsan, ISU's offense has gained some consistency after an up-and-down start.
The Bengals rank second in the Big Sky in shooting at 47.9% and are fourth in 3-point shooting at 36.1%. ISU's scoring has leveled out right around 70 ppg after scoring as few as 40 points and as many as 102 in the early going.
But ISU's free-throw shooting (60.5%) and assist-to-turnover ratio (0.8) remain major hindrances. The Bengals have had an even or positive assist-to-turnover ratio against two Division-I teams, and despite shooting free throws at the third-highest rate in the league, ISU has made the fewest shots from the stripe.
"We've grown offensively. We've gotten better and better, kind of slowly, on that end of the floor as the year has gone on," Looney said. "Still turning it over too much. Hopefully, that can get corrected in time."
SCOUTING IDAHO, EASTERN WASHINGTON
The Vandals (4-7) are in a predicament similar to Idaho State's.
Like Looney, Idaho interim head coach Zac Claus inherited a roster that was quickly depleted. Several key players transferred after former head coach Don Verlin was fired in June.
As a result, Idaho's restructured team features 10 new players, seven of whom transferred in.
Idaho Sate also has 10 new players this season, including nine transfers.
"I think the two situations are very similar," Looney said. "Because of coaching changes, rosters were depleted late in the year, them probably even later than us."
Idaho's key returner is Trevon Allen. The senior led the team in scoring last season and is even better this year, ranking third in the Big Sky at 18.9 ppg.
The Lapwai native tied a career-high with 29 points in his last outing, an 85-57 loss at South Dakota State. His 140 shot attempts are 62 more than anyone else on the Vandals.
"A lot of what they do on offense goes through Trevon Allen. They're running a lot of stuff for him," Looney said. "He's a capable shooter from 3. He'll drive it to the basket some, too. Just an older, experienced, good player."
Idaho doesn't shoot the 3 well or defend the arc well, and is one of the worst rebounding teams in the Big Sky. Looney said he expects to see a lot of man-to-man defense with some occasional 2-3 zone mixed in. Offensively, Looney said the Vandals run a 4-out, 1-in motion system.
Idaho has not won a road game this season.
Eastern Washington (7-4) is on the opposite end of the spectrum.
The Eagles were picked to win the Big Sky by the league's coaches, receiving 8 of 11 first-place votes in the preseason poll. EWU returns 12 players from last season's team that played in the Big Sky tournament title game, including preseason all-conference picks Mason Peatling and Jacob Davison.
Eastern leads Division I in scoring with 89.5 ppg. Davison, Peatling and Kim Aiken Jr. all average at least 15 ppg, highlighted by Peatling's 54 points on Dec. 13 against Multnomah -- a Big Sky single-game record.
Aiken is the only player in the Big Sky averaging a double-double with 15.6 points and a league-best 11.2 rebounds per game.
"In regards to talent, they're one of the better teams in the Big Sky," Looney said. "They've got a number of guys at a number of positions that can really shot the 3. They'll definitely be hard to guard."