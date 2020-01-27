The Idaho State softball team was picked to finish fifth by the Big Sky Conference’s coaches in the preseason poll that was released Monday.
The Bengals finished second in the league standings last season, going 10-7 in conference play.
“We work hard to have a pitch-by-pitch, and then game-by-game mentality, and are excited to compete every day,” first-year head coach Cristal Brown said. “We’re confident our preparation and mindset will pay off and think our results will surprise a lot of people.”
Reigning three-time conference champion Weber State was tabbed as the league’s 2020 preseason favorite.
ISU opens its season Feb. 7 at a tournament in Sacramento, California
2020 Big Sky Softball Preseason Coaches Poll
Team Points (1st-place votes)
1. Weber State 35 (5)
2. Sacramento State 28 (1)
T3. Portland State 25 (1)
T3. Montana 25
5. Idaho State 14
6. Northern Colorado 13
7. Southern Utah 7