Idaho State's softball season got underway with some fireworks, as Kelsey Breer's eighth-inning single gave the Bengals a walk-off win, 4-3, on Friday against UC Santa Barbara in Sacramento, California.
ISU's Frankie Tago walked to load the bases with no outs in the eighth, setting the stage for Breer. She tagged an 0-1 pitch, plating Morgan Hess and Isabel Cargill to win it.
"I'm proud of the fight and focus the girls had the whole game," first-year ISU coach Cristal Brown said. "They came up with some big defensive plays and hits in key moments. We played solid softball all the way around."
ISU trailed 2-0 until the third inning, when Cargill notched an RBI single and later scored on an error. The Bengals then faced a 3-2 deficit heading to the bottom of the eighth inning.
Hess finished 3 for 4 with a stolen base. Breer was 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Kelsea Sweeney (1-0) scattered nine hits, five walks and three strikeouts in a complete game.
Idaho State (1-0) continues its northern California series Saturday against Saint Mary's and Santa Clara in Sacramento.