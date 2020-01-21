Former Idaho State wide receiver Michael Dean will play in the Hula Bowl, a postseason all-star game for graduating seniors, his father announced Tuesday on Twitter.
The 74th annual Hula Bowl is Sunday at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu at 8:30 p.m. MST and can be watched on the CBS Sports Network.
Dean joins former Bengals teammate Ty Flanagan at the Hula Bowl. Flanagan was announced as a participant on Sunday.
Postseason all-star games are an important part of the pre-draft process, allowing college seniors to showcase themselves for professional scouts in a game environment one last time before pro days and the NFL Scouting Combine.
According to the Hula Bowl’s website, several NFL stars have played in the game, including Fran Tarkenton, Dan Marino, Deion Sanders and Ricky Williams.
Dean, listed at 5-foot-6 and 151 pounds, had 49 catches for 800 yards and six touchdowns in 2019, leading the Bengals in the former two categories.
He finished his Idaho State career with 170 catches for 2,567 yards and 26 touchdowns, all marks that rank in the top 10 in school history.