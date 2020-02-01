Idaho State's late comeback came up short Saturday, as the Bengals fell 80-75 at Southern Utah.
The Thunderbirds made 11 of 12 free throws in the second half, including 7 of 8 over the final 34 seconds, to stave off a surging Idaho State.
ISU outscored the Thunderbirds 22-11 over the final 4:45, cutting into SUU's 16-point lead and getting within three points twice in the last 64 seconds.
But the Bengals (6-14, 3-8 Big Sky Conference) ran out of time and lost their sixth game in a row.
"Credit to our guys for playing hard and fighting back," Idaho State coach Ryan Looney said in a postgame radio interview. "We're eventually going to get there."
Austin Smellie and Tarik Cool keyed ISU's comeback, taking turns making big shots to bring ISU closer.
Smellie made back-to-back 3-pointers to get ISU within 69-63 with 2:57 remaining, and Cool scored ISU's next five points to cut SUU's lead to 71-68 at the 1:04 mark.
After Southern Utah pushed its lead back to six points, Cool made a deep 3 to bring ISU within 78-75 with 4 seconds remaining. Jakolby Long then made two free throws to ice the game for the Thunderbirds (13-8, 6-4), who swept the regular-season series from Idaho State for the first time since the 2014-15 season.
Idaho State shot 45.8% from the floor and 30.4% from 3-point range, compared to 50% and 41.7%, respectively, for Southern Utah. SUU won the rebounding battle 32-26 and led by as many as 18 points with 7:23 to play in the second half.
Malik Porter scored 21 points to lead Idaho State, which led for 12:02 of the first half but trailed 42-31 at halftime. Cool added 14 points, five assists and six turnovers.
Cameron Oluyitan led Southern Utah with 23 points. Harrison Butler added a 13-point, 11-rebound double-double.
Up next:
Idaho State hosts Northern Arizona on Saturday.