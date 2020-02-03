Idaho State released its 2020 football schedule Thursday, kicking off speculation and predictions about how the Bengals will fare in the fall. Here are three takeaways from the schedule announcement.
The Byes Have It
Idaho State's 2019 schedule had perhaps the worst-possible bye situation — a week off to start the season, followed by 12 straight games with no breaks. Coaches and players cautioned that they wouldn't use that as an excuse, but as the season dragged on, injuries got worse and the Bengals finished the year on a six-game losing streak, it was a topic that came up more and more at press conferences. This year's schedule is a big contrast to that.
ISU's first bye comes three games into the season, right after playing difficult games against New Mexico, Fresno State and Northern Iowa. That should allow ISU to regroup from that tough nonconference stretch and rest up before going into Big Sky Conference play. The Bengals will then play six Big Sky games before their next bye, which comes after back-to-back games against 2019 FCS semifinalists Weber State and Montana State. With that difficult stretch over, ISU has a week off before playing two winnable games to end the season, at Cal Poly and home against Idaho. That could be a big break going into those last two games, with Idaho State -- which will be a big underdog against Weber and MSU -- looking to end its season on a high note.
Tough Time
Based on quality of opponents, ISU's 2020 schedule is probably more difficult than 2019's.
In what has been a point of emphasis for athletic director Pauline Thiros, the Bengals' FBS money games are more manageable, as ISU plays bottom-tier Mountain West Conference teams New Mexico and Fresno State rather than 2019 opponents Utah and BYU. Idaho State could potentially be competitive in those games, particularly against New Mexico, which won one FBS game a year ago and nearly lost to FCS Sam Houston State. But if the schedule isn't as difficult at the extremes, neither is it as easy.
Idaho State dropped its typical crutch game against a Division II school (this is a good thing, to be clear), and the Bengals also don't catch any of the Big Sky's projected bottomdwellers, as they did with Northern Colorado and Southern Utah last year. It's very, very difficult to pick the easiest opponent on the Bengals' schedule — of the FCS teams that didn't make the playoffs a year ago, Northern Arizona, UC Davis and Portland State should at least be decent, Cal Poly just hired a proven Big Sky coach in Beau Baldwin, and Idaho continues to improve after returning to the FCS. If ISU is good, it's a schedule with a lot of potential to make waves. But if the Bengals are bad, there may not be a game for them to re-establish themselves, and the final record could be ugly.
Historic Moment
It's difficult to overstate the historical significance of ISU's home game against Northern Iowa on Sept. 12.
Per ISU records, the Bengals haven't hosted a nonconference FCS team since 2008, when they lost 38-35 to North Dakota (then in its first year in Division I, and playing in the Great West Conference). Making things even more special is that the Panthers, who made it to the FCS quarterfinals in 2019, are likely to be ranked heading into their matchup with ISU. The last time a ranked FCS team came to Holt Arena for a nonconference game was in 1985, when Eastern Washington, then an FCS independent after recently jumping from Division II, was ranked No. 11 going into its Nov. 23 game at Holt Arena. The Eagles beat the Bengals in that one, 42-21. Even if the result is similar in 2020, just having FCS teams of that caliber visit Holt Arena in the nonconference is a huge step forward for Idaho State. Even if the Bengals are underdogs, excitement for that game should be much higher than the typical buzz around another expected blowout against a Division II team.
And, for what it's worth, Idaho State nearly upset Northern Iowa on the road in 2019 despite starting a backup quarterback, Gunnar Amos. At home, who knows what the outcome might be?