The academic honors continue to pour in for Dakota Wilson.
The Idaho State senior offensive lineman was most recently named to the 219 FCS Athletics Directors Association 22nd Annual Academic All-Star Team, announced Thursday, adding to this year's accolades that include Academic All-Region and Academic All-American.
Wilson was one of six Big Sky Conference players to be named to the team All-Star Team. There were 53 individuals selected from a pool of nearly 120 applicants.
Wilson is the fourth Bengal to earn the honor. Cody Sorensen was named to the team in 2014 and 2015, Austin Graves earned the honor in 2014, and Hayden Stout was named to the squad in 2016.
Football players from all Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) institutions are eligible for the award. Each of the nominees were required to have a minimum grade point average of 3.20 (on a 4.00 scale) in undergraduate study and have been a starter or key player with legitimate athletics credentials. They must have reached their second year of athletics and academic standing at the nominated institution and have completed a minimum of one full academic year at the nominated institution. They also must have participated in 50% of the games played at their designated position.