The Idaho State men's basketball team is amid its worst losing streak of the season, and the schedule doesn't let up this week.
The Bengals (6-12, 3-6 Big Sky Conference) look to snap their four-game skid when they travel to Northern Colorado and Southern Utah who, based on multiple metrics, are the two best teams in the conference.
They also both carry a record of 12-7 overall, 5-3 in the Big Sky, tying them for third in the league standings.
Northern Colorado is the only Big Sky team ISU hasn't faced yet this season, and the Bengals haven't beaten the Bears in their last five meetings.
UNC is the top-ranked Big Sky team by kenpom.com (103) and the NET rankings (111), thanks to a good balance of offense and defense that starts at the 3-point line.
The Bears rank 17th in Division I in 3-point defense (28.4%), 10th in 3-pointers made per game (10.3) and 43rd in 3-point percentage (36.6). Trent Harris and Bodie Hume rank first and third, respectively, in the Big Sky in 3-point percentage and 3s made per game.
Northern Colorado also takes care of the ball. Its 10.3 turnovers per game are the sixth-fewest in D-I men's basketball.
"They've got a lot of guys who can shoot it, they're extremely well-coached, they've got a lot of veteran players," ISU head coach Ryan Looney said Monday during his weekly coaches show. "They're an underappreciated defensive team, too. They're at the top of the standings right now for a reason."
Northern Colorado's depth and balance are illustrated by the array of players who rank highly in the Big Sky's statistics, but senior Jonah Radebaugh is the pillar.
The 6-foot-3 guard leads the Bears in points (15.5 per game), assists (5.9 per game), steals (1.4 per game) and minutes (37.7 per game), while ranking second in rebounds (6.5 per game). He leads the Big Sky in assists and minutes and is second in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.3).
Radebaugh is also a defensive standout, winning the Big Sky's defensive MVP award as a freshman and junior.
"He's looked pretty impressive on film so far," Looney said. "More than just what he does defensively, they can use him as ball handler as well. He's more than a capable shooter from 3. He's proven to be one of the better players in the Big Sky this year."
UNC mirrors some of ISU's attributes, giving Thursday's matchup some intrigue.
Neither team pushes the pace on offense, averaging around 19 seconds per possession. And the Bears and Bengals rely on 3-point defense, ranking first and second, respectively, per kenpom, in opponents' percentage of points scored via 2-pointers.
Southern Utah will be the first Big Sky opponent ISU plays twice this season when Idaho State hits the floor Saturday in Cedar City. The Thunderbirds beat the Bengals 71-55 on Jan. 9 at Reed Gym. SUU is ranked No. 120 by kenpom and No. 128 by NET rankings.
ISU REMAINS AT BOTTOM OF BIG SKY IN FREE THROWS, TURNOVERS
Idaho State's biggest deficiencies remain in the turnover column and at the free-throw line.
ISU ranks last in the Big Sky in free-throw percentage (63.0) and turnover margin (minus-3.06), though both numbers have improved in recent games.
The Bengals are 38 for 52 (73.1%) from the free-throw line over their past two games, raising their free-throw percentage from 60.0% to their current 63.0%.
And ISU is minus-3 in turnovers over its last two games, improving its average turnover margin from minus-3.3.