POCATELLO — It wasn’t quite the same story, but it continued the trend.
Idaho State lost another close game Saturday at Reed Gym, falling 63-59 to Sacramento State.
The Bengals (6-16, 3-10 Big Sky Conference) have lost eight games in a row, by an average of 6.8 points.
Sac State (12-10, 5-8 Big Sky) sealed the win at the free-throw line in the final seconds. Brandon Davis sunk two freebies to push his team’s lead from 61-59 to 63-59 with 2 seconds left.
ISU trailed by five points twice in the final 90 seconds and cut the deficit to one possession both times. But the Hornets made all their free throws, going 6 for 6 in the game, to keep the lead out of ISU’s reach.
ISU led for 15 minutes, 26 seconds, but was only in front briefly in the second half.
Malik Porter completed a three-point play to give ISU a 34-33 lead with 16:34 remaining, before Izayah Mauriohooho-Le’afa got it back for Sac State with a 3-pointer 25 seconds later.
Idaho State led for most of the first half, but the Hornets closed the period on a 12-2 run to take a 27-24 lead at the break.
ISU is now 1-13 this season when trailing at halftime.
Porter led Idaho State with a career-high 31 points on 12-of-22 shooting, adding a team-best seven rebounds. Chier Maker and Jared Stutzman were ISU’s next-leading scorers with eight points apiece.
Bryce Fowler led Sac State with 18 points and seven rebounds.
Up next:
ISU plays Thursday at Montana State.
This story will be updated.
SACRAMENTO STATE 63, IDAHO STATE 59
Sac 27 36 — 63
ISU 24 35 — 59
Sac — Mauriohooho-Le’afa 11, Davis 2, Nwachukwu 3, Fowler 18, Patton 10, Jacobs 3, Esposito 16.
ISU — Smellie 1, Cool 3, Porter 31, Maker 8, Stutzman 8, Udengwu 2, Rushin 4, Edelmayer 2.