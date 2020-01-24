New ISU logo

Fifty-six Idaho State University student-athletes landed on the Big Sky Conference's fall academic all-conference teams, announced Friday.

The league had an all-time-high 593 student-athletes qualify for the fall academic all-conference teams, making it the seventh-straight year with 500 or more honorees and fourth consecutive with over 570. There were 391 student-athletes that recorded a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher, while 55 student-athletes earned a perfect 4.0 GPA.

"The Big Sky puts academic success a priority across the league," commissioner Tom Wistrcill said. "Our student-athletes continue to excel in the classroom, as it shows with a new league high for fall honorees. It is a testament to the commitment and dedication that our student-athletes put in daily in the classroom and in their sport."

To be eligible for academic all-conference selection, a student-athlete must have met and/or exceeded the following minimum requirements:

- participated in at least half of the team's competitions

- achieved at least a 3.2 cumulative GPA (on a 4.0 scale) at the conclusion of the most recently completed term

- completed at least one academic term at his/her current Big Sky institution

Football led all ISU sports with 18 student-athletes named to the academic all-conference team. Soccer was close behind with 13 members. Of the remaining 25 Idaho State academic team members, nine came from volleyball, and men's and women's cross country had eight each.

2019 IDAHO STATE FALL ACADEMIC ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS 

Football

Player Athletic year Major

Soujah Gasu Fr. Undeclared

Michael Dean Sr. Sport Management

Kevin Ryan So. Undeclared

Austin Campbell Sr. Health Science

Tanner Conner Jr. Sociology/Criminology

Mitch Gueller Sr. Finance/Accounting

Nate Shubert Jr. Electrical Engineering

Matt Peterson Jr. Exercise Science

Josh Crane Fr. Undeclared

Kody Graves Sr. Marketing/Management

Connor Wills Fr. Undeclared

Anthony Ricks Sr. MPE Athletic Administration

Garrett Crane So. Undeclared

Colton Bennion Sr. Management/Finance

Rasheed Williams Sr. MPE Athletic Administration

Colton Belnap Jr. Spanish for Health Professions

Skyler Emery So. Radiographic Science/Health Science

Dallen Collins Sr. MBA

Volleyball

Andri Dewey R-Fr. Undeclared

Raegan Steiner So. Undeclared

Haylie Keck Sr. Comm./Visual Design

Aubrie Steiner Jr. Psychology

Mahala Bradburn So. Undeclared

Brooke Pehrson Sr. MPE Athletic Admin.

Duquesne Moratzka So. Undeclared

Kayla Ledezma Sr. Accounting

Taylor Meeks Jr. Comm./Journalism

Men's Cross Country

Jesse Allen Sr. Theater

Bryce Balenseifen Gr. MPE Athletic Administration

Garrett Condelario Jr. Medical Lab Science

Logan Dodge Fr. English/Literature

D'Artangnan Kilgore So. Exercise Science

Dylan Mannion Fr. Undeclared

Zak Montoya Jr. Sport Management

Joseph Petty Sr. Physics

Women's Cross Country

Laura Alicke Jr. Civil Engineering

Kayli Emmanuel Jr. Special Education

Madi Kenyon Fr. Undeclared

Haven Lambrite Jr. General Studies

Rachel McGovern Sr. Political Science

Molly Olsen Jr. Elementary Ed/English

Katie Weedn Jr. Biology/Biomed

Emma Wilkes Fr. Undeclared

Soccer

Michaela Didericksen Sr. Exercise Science

Jazmin Lopez Sr. Accounting/Marketing

Makena Bambei Sr. Nursing

Karlin Wurlitzer So. Undeclared

Lauren McGahie Jr. Civil Engineering

Natasha Camacho-Bier Sr. Sport Management

Paige Smith Sr. Psychology

Marisa Hasebi Jr. Radiographic Science

Rachel Brownell Jr. Civil Engineering

Christina Krieger Sr. Accounting/Marketing

Jenna Parkhurst So. Undeclared

Erna Magnusdottir Fr. Undeclared

Katie Hogarth Sr. Civil Engineering

