Fifty-six Idaho State University student-athletes landed on the Big Sky Conference's fall academic all-conference teams, announced Friday.
The league had an all-time-high 593 student-athletes qualify for the fall academic all-conference teams, making it the seventh-straight year with 500 or more honorees and fourth consecutive with over 570. There were 391 student-athletes that recorded a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher, while 55 student-athletes earned a perfect 4.0 GPA.
"The Big Sky puts academic success a priority across the league," commissioner Tom Wistrcill said. "Our student-athletes continue to excel in the classroom, as it shows with a new league high for fall honorees. It is a testament to the commitment and dedication that our student-athletes put in daily in the classroom and in their sport."
To be eligible for academic all-conference selection, a student-athlete must have met and/or exceeded the following minimum requirements:
- participated in at least half of the team's competitions
- achieved at least a 3.2 cumulative GPA (on a 4.0 scale) at the conclusion of the most recently completed term
- completed at least one academic term at his/her current Big Sky institution
Football led all ISU sports with 18 student-athletes named to the academic all-conference team. Soccer was close behind with 13 members. Of the remaining 25 Idaho State academic team members, nine came from volleyball, and men's and women's cross country had eight each.
2019 IDAHO STATE FALL ACADEMIC ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS
Football
Player Athletic year Major
Soujah Gasu Fr. Undeclared
Michael Dean Sr. Sport Management
Kevin Ryan So. Undeclared
Austin Campbell Sr. Health Science
Tanner Conner Jr. Sociology/Criminology
Mitch Gueller Sr. Finance/Accounting
Nate Shubert Jr. Electrical Engineering
Matt Peterson Jr. Exercise Science
Josh Crane Fr. Undeclared
Kody Graves Sr. Marketing/Management
Connor Wills Fr. Undeclared
Anthony Ricks Sr. MPE Athletic Administration
Garrett Crane So. Undeclared
Colton Bennion Sr. Management/Finance
Rasheed Williams Sr. MPE Athletic Administration
Colton Belnap Jr. Spanish for Health Professions
Skyler Emery So. Radiographic Science/Health Science
Dallen Collins Sr. MBA
Volleyball
Andri Dewey R-Fr. Undeclared
Raegan Steiner So. Undeclared
Haylie Keck Sr. Comm./Visual Design
Aubrie Steiner Jr. Psychology
Mahala Bradburn So. Undeclared
Brooke Pehrson Sr. MPE Athletic Admin.
Duquesne Moratzka So. Undeclared
Kayla Ledezma Sr. Accounting
Taylor Meeks Jr. Comm./Journalism
Men's Cross Country
Jesse Allen Sr. Theater
Bryce Balenseifen Gr. MPE Athletic Administration
Garrett Condelario Jr. Medical Lab Science
Logan Dodge Fr. English/Literature
D'Artangnan Kilgore So. Exercise Science
Dylan Mannion Fr. Undeclared
Zak Montoya Jr. Sport Management
Joseph Petty Sr. Physics
Women's Cross Country
Laura Alicke Jr. Civil Engineering
Kayli Emmanuel Jr. Special Education
Madi Kenyon Fr. Undeclared
Haven Lambrite Jr. General Studies
Rachel McGovern Sr. Political Science
Molly Olsen Jr. Elementary Ed/English
Katie Weedn Jr. Biology/Biomed
Emma Wilkes Fr. Undeclared
Soccer
Michaela Didericksen Sr. Exercise Science
Jazmin Lopez Sr. Accounting/Marketing
Makena Bambei Sr. Nursing
Karlin Wurlitzer So. Undeclared
Lauren McGahie Jr. Civil Engineering
Natasha Camacho-Bier Sr. Sport Management
Paige Smith Sr. Psychology
Marisa Hasebi Jr. Radiographic Science
Rachel Brownell Jr. Civil Engineering
Christina Krieger Sr. Accounting/Marketing
Jenna Parkhurst So. Undeclared
Erna Magnusdottir Fr. Undeclared
Katie Hogarth Sr. Civil Engineering