POCATELLO — For the first 30 minutes, it was anyone’s game.
For the final 10 minutes, it was all Montana State.
The visiting Bobcats outscored Idaho State 24-13 over the game’s final 9 minutes, 37 seconds and left Reed Gym with a 75-64 win Saturday night.
The loss is a season-worst fourth in a row for the Bengals.
Jared Stutzman’s 3-pointer tied the game at 51-all with 9:37 to play, the 10th and final deadlock of the game. MSU (11-9, 5-4 Big Sky Conference) answered with seven straight points and eventually pushed its run to 15-4 for a 66-55 lead with 3:48 on the clock.
Idaho State (6-12, 3-6) only cut the deficit to single digits once the rest of the way, going 3 for 11 on field goals and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line down the stretch.
MSU, meanwhile, made 7 of 13 field goals and 10 of 11 free throws during the same span. The Bobcats entered the game leading the Big Sky in free-throw percentage (75.0) and showed why Saturday, making 18 of 23 in the game (78.3%).
The game was tied 34-34 at halftime after nine lead changes. ISU weathered an 0-for-6 stretch from the field and battled back after trailing by as many as seven points in the first 20 minutes.
The Bengals’ final lead was 46-44 with 13:49 remaining in the second half. ISU never led by more than four points.
Austin Smellie led ISU with 12 points in 21 minutes. Chidi Udengwu added 11 points and seven rebounds.
Amin Adamu scored a game-high 19 points for Montana State. Devin Kirby had 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Up next
Idaho State plays Thursday at Northern Colorado.
MONTANA STATE 79, IDAHO STATE 64
Montana State 34 41 — 79
Idaho State 34 30 — 64
Montana State — Adamu 19, Frey 13, Ricketts 2, Belo 16, Kirby 14, Bellach 2, Paulo 2, Fernandez 7.
Idaho State — Smellie 12, Cool 8, Porter 5, Maker 9, Stutzman 9, Udengwu 11, Rushin 4, Edelmayer 3, Huston 3.